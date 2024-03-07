EAM-Mosca Presents End-of-Line Movitec Rotary Ring Stretch Wrapper at Modex 2024

The industrial equipment supplier will be providing live end-of-line strapping and stretch wrapping demonstrations that help increase supply chain efficiencies.

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EAM-Mosca will return to Modex in 2024, to exhibit the latest additions to its growing portfolio of automated end-of-line strapping and wrapping machines. EAM-Mosca has been a regular MODEX exhibitor at their annual full spectrum supply chain event, which brings together over a thousand leading manufacturing and supply chain suppliers. This year, EAM-Mosca will be exhibiting in Booth #B2802, and Director of Sales, USA West, Tim Pfister, and Business Director Americas, Lorenz Hercher, will be in attendance.

EAM-Mosca presents end-of-line Movitec ring stretch wrapper at Modex 2024; Booth # B2802

Tim Pfister, Director of Sales, USA West, EAM-Mosca:

"We offer complete systems to suppliers. Our goal at Modex is to showcase our full-service approach to end-of-line packaging. We don't just offer machines. We offer holistic, automated packaging solutions that include both strapping and wrapping. This comprehensive approach has enabled us to maintain a strong track record of low cost of ownership and maximum uptime for our clients."

The EAM-Mosca team will have two key packaging machines on display at the event:

SATURN S6

USI-2 Sonixs

The SATURN S6 is a fully automatic rotary ring stretch wrapping machine and is the flagship model of the Movitec stretch wrapping catalog. It features impressive high-capacity wrapping capability and versatility, including:

120 loads per hour

lifting and hold-down devices

an electronic pre-stretch function

Lorenz Hercher, Business Director Americas, EAM-Mosca:

"For EAM-Mosca and our Movitec line, the goal is to provide end-of-line strapping and wrapping systems solutions suited to individual, customer-specific requirements. We accomplish this through our complementing product portfolio of high-quality machinery and accompanying consumables, along with technical expertise and after-sales support."

Hercher adds that the high efficiency of each ring stretch wrapping machine offers unique value to end users, as well. "They can pre-stretch up to 400%, and their tension control against the load allows for optimal containment force, maximizing possible film stretch. All of this will be on full display at Modex."

USI-2-Sonixs

Alongside the SATURN S6, the USI-2 SoniXs will also be available for both viewing and demos. EAM-Mosca's ultimate strapping machine features a plethora of elite features, including its innovative ultrasonic seal technology.

Both Pfister and Hercher emphasize the complementary nature of these wrapping and strapping machines. When combined in the same end-of-line packaging setup, they allow for maximum security, cleanliness, and load containment for a wide variety of manufacturing goods, from PET bottles to construction materials and everything in between. The EAM-Mosca team looks forward to demonstrating the latest and greatest in their automated packaging solutions in Atlanta this March.

About EAM-Mosca

EAM-Mosca is an industrial equipment supplier that operates out of Hazle Township, Pennsylvania as a subsidiary of its parent company, MOSCA Group. The international brand has a track record of industrial excellence that stretches back for over half a century. In March of 2021, EAM-Mosca acquired Movitec, adding its stretch wrapping machines to its end-of-line packaging portfolio as a way to improve its already best-in-class, fully automated warehousing and logistics solutions. For further information on Movitec and EAM-Mosca's other strapping machines, learn more at eammosca.com .

