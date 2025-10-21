EAM-Mosca Launches Feature-Rich New Website

With a host of resources and a new chat function, the upgraded website offers improved customer experience through multi-lingual options and easy navigation.

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EAM-Mosca has officially unveiled a new website. The feature-rich digital resource is designed to educate, answer questions, and help manufacturers looking to improve load securing in their in-line packaging systems. This is the latest development in an effort by the leading automatic strapping systems provider to offer high-quality equipment backed by ongoing full-service support for its clients.

With a cohesive modern look, the new EAM-Mosca website ensures that customers around the world can easily engage with our strapping products and services.

"In today's digital business world, a website is often a customer's first point of contact with a company," said EAM-Mosca's Director of Marketing & Communications, Robert Miller. "Our new website was developed with our customers in mind, ensuring that every visit to the site, be it their first or their 50th, provides a top-notch experience with easy access to our products, our services and our people."

A Customer-First Experience

The new website focuses on several key areas designed to benefit the customer journey and ensure the smoothest experience both before and after purchasing strapping and load securing solutions.

From a functional level, the new site is easier to navigate and features a mobile-friendly user interface designed to help customers find what they need faster and with fewer clicks. There are also multi-lingual options that include English, Spanish, and Portuguese to facilitate effective communication with each of the three markets EAM-Mosca primarily serves.

Communication is enhanced through a new chat function where customers can ask questions about products, parts, maintenance, and manuals. They can also:

Request machine quotes without the need for a phone call.

Utilize a comparison tool to choose the right product for their unique needs.

Use easy-access forms to target and streamline scheduling service and training.

A Living, 24/7 Resource

The site functions as a perpetual source of answers to end-of-line packaging systems. Each product page contains full descriptions and key feature highlights, including complete product specifications, additional technical data, videos of the machines in use, and downloadable brochures. Resources are further broken down into subcategories, including:

Brand and machine type.

Industries served by EAM-Mosca.

Digital tools, innovations, and solutions.

Technical service and training programs.

Strapping material and educational support.

OEM and customized solutions and integrations.

Company values, commitments, and contact information.

In addition, the new site has instructional and informational content, including:

A library of client success stories

Upcoming events that EAM-Mosca will be attending

Articles on recent EAM-Mosca news and related industry topics

A new innovations page further highlights how EAM-Mosca is developing new technologies. It showcases how these are being incorporated into products and services and how that will help improve performance, enhance sustainability and expand the company's end-of-line strapping solutions into new industries.

Anyone interested in exploring the new site can start at the home page, eammosca.com, or use any of the links above to jump to a specific feature or section.

About EAM-Mosca

Founded in 1982, EAM-Mosca is an industrial equipment supplier of automatic and semi-automatic end-of-line packaging machines that is headquartered in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, with further operations in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. It is a key member of the globally present, Germany-based MOSCA Group. The international MOSCA brand was founded in 1966, giving it a track record of industrial excellence that stretches back over half a century. Learn more at eammosca.com.

