Ear Care Leader EOSERA Launches Strategy Reaching Healthcare Providers and Celebrates World Hearing Day

EOSERA Launches Strategy Partnering with Key Healthcare Provider Groups of Audiology, Pediatrics, and ENTs with New Sales Force in Line with World Hearing Day.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with World Hearing Day, ear care company, EOSERA, announces new strategy to reach healthcare professionals and cement EOSERA's position as the leader in ear care by launching an internal sales force.

"Healthcare providers are instrumental in our business, and by becoming true partners with audiologists, pediatricians, and ENTs, especially on World Hearing Day, we can spread more awareness of our efficacious products to those who need them," says CEO, Elyse Dickerson.

EOSERA highlights the superior efficacy of EARWAX MD to HCPs as an effective, over-the-counter product versus competitors. 12 million individuals experience impacted earwax each year (according to the Clinical Practice Guideline (Update): Earwax (Cerumen Impaction).

"Cleaning away earwax with EARWAX MD is immeasurably important as an Audiologist, especially when fitting hearing aids," says Dr. Carson. "With the recent approval of OTC hearing aids, and therefore the expansion of the market, it's as important as ever to take care of our ears."

EOSERA will also chart a course to educate pediatricians on the benefits of Ear Pain MD. Ear Pain MD is the first and only OTC eardrop to contain 4% lidocaine for the temporary relief of pain.

"As a pediatrician, I see many kids come in with ear pain—and it's especially prevalent this year now that we're back at it with school, work, and other activities," says Dr. Zuniga. "Ear Pain MD is a great tool to temporarily ease pain and discomfort for children. Ear Pain MD is not intended to treat infection; with 4% lidocaine, it works to relieve pain quickly."

The implementation of a sales force comes amidst a period of massive progress for EOSERA, which boasts a three-year revenue growth of 311%, landing them on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in 2022. Their full line of best-in-class ear care products are available in over 28K retail locations.

About EOSERA:

EOSERA, Inc. is a female-led company developing innovative products targeting under addressed healthcare needs in ear care. EOSERA products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. EOSERA products are currently available in over 28K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Amazon.

