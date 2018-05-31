Earbuds Market expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30% - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

The global earbuds market is anticipated to reach values of approximately $10 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 30% during 2017-2023.

The introduction of wireless earbuds will offer better hearing levels, and sound qualities will create lucrative opportunities for leading players in the global market. These products seamlessly perform functions of smart wireless headphones, hearing aids, fitness tracker wearables, and speech modulation devices.

The launch of smart wireless in-ear headphones by Bragi back in 2015 introduced and propelled the development of the global earbuds market. These products are designed and launched in as wireless smart headphones with sensors, chargeable carry case, capable of controlling the playback, and activating voice assistants like Siri, Google Now, Cortana, and Alexa. In 2017, Apple launched their flagship product - AirPods which eventually became the highest selling earbudsin the US and Canadian market.



The increasing penetration of smartphones and growing demand for smart tech in emerging countries of China and India will boost the demand for medium range products in the global market. Leading vendors are introducing products with assisted hearing technology that offer a wide range of functionalities that include enhanced music and listening experience, control over external sounds, and real-time language translation. These technologically enhanced products are designed to meet consumer expectations thereby, boosting revenues in the global market.



The integration of hearing aids to help people with hearing disorders, extended battery life, and active noise cancellation are some of the features offered by top players in the global market. The launch of new product portfolios that offer touch and tap interface to control various functions, sensors to recognize when to pause or play music, and gesture recognition to answer/end call will transform the global earbuds market.



The adoption of newer technologies to enhance product portfolios will attribute to the development of the global earbuds market. The development of inbuilt contact points that enable charging and chargeable carry case, without using any cables to connect to the buds or the left and right ear piece is revolutionizing the charging mechanism in these products.



Some of the key companies in the market are offering wireless charging stations and using magnetic conductive technology to charge the products. Additionally, players are focusing on the sports segments and launching headphones that are sweat and water resistant to boost the sales and revenues in the global market. The vendors are heavily implementing various IPX certifications to make their earbuds sweat and water resistant. This certification helps companies increase their brand reliability and attract more consumers in the global earbuds market. IPX7 means that the product can withstand being submerged into one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.



