EarFun Revolutionizes Audio Experience with Groundbreaking Products at IFA 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarFun is introducing three new exciting wireless audio products for the remainder of 2024. Including a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker with JumboBass™ sound, an innovative take on open-ear wireless earbuds, and a high performing hi-res noise canceling headphone. EarFun has pulled out all the stops to deliver incredible values and stellar wireless audio options for the last half of the year.

EarFun UBOOM X Portable Speaker:

EarFun's Brand-new Cutting-Edge Audio Innovations - OpenJump open-ear Hi-Res wireless earbuds, premium Hybrid ANC Over-ear wireless headphones，UBOOM X JumbBass™ Portable Bluetooth speaker

The UBOOM X is EarFun's latest powerful and highly portable wireless speaker. Sporting a rugged design, the Bluetooth speaker has two 20mm tweeter drivers and a pair of 4-inch mid-woofers, pushing 80W of power - it's most powerful yet. Using the featured proprietary JumboBass™ technology, you can enjoy maximum bass that doesn't drown out the crisp treble signature and clear mids. You can use a single speaker or add additional UBOOM X wireless speakers and broadcast using the Party Connect mode for up to 50 total speakers. Further customize the sound using EarFaun's Audio App.

The rugged portable speaker is protected from the elements by IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof certification and EarFun's Sweatshield™ technology, and easily brought along with its handy carrying strap and lightweight profile. Turn on the UBOOM X and you'll notice a dynamic multi-color LED that you can toggle to your liking. Not only does the speaker play up to 30 hours on a full charge via the USB-C port, the UBOOM X can charge external devices. While connected, your smartphone can answer with the speaker's built-in microphone for a hands-free call.

EarFun OpenJump Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds

An ultra-lightweight, open-ear wireless earbuds aptly called the OpenJump is EarFun's sporty addition to its award-winning selection of true wireless earbuds. The EarFun OpenJump dons a secure, flexible hook design that is both comfortable to wear and holds reassuringly during physical activity. Audio performance starts with the brand new 14.2mm Wool Composite drivers that deliver a rich, natural sound that immerses you across a wide spectrum of genres. With Hi-Res Audio and 3D Surround Sound, you can enjoy the highest levels of music fidelity and engrossing cinematic and gaming experiences. When connected to gaming consoles, the EarFun keeps latency ultra-low at less than 50ms.

The OpenJump wireless earbuds also bring battery-efficient Google Fast Pair tech for seemingly instantaneous connection times with compatible Bluetooth devices with minimal user effort. With the EarFun Audio App the OpenJump can seamlessly connect and maintain simultaneous connection with two Bluetooth compatible devices. If you're connected to a speaker or laptop, you can still take calls and benefit from the sophisticated AI algorithm and 4 microphones to enjoy conversations without strain or excessive environmental noise.

EarFun Tune Pro Over-Ear ANC Hi-Res Wireless Headphones

For its final magic trick, EarFun is releasing an active noise canceling (ANC) over-ear wireless headphones with Hi-Res Audio titled the Tune Pro. Bringing the latest is wireless audio tech, EarFun includes Bluetooth 5.4, the fastest, most secure version yet. And with a total playback time of 120 hours, the Pro is a fitting name for EarFun's most advanced wireless headphones. Experience outstanding hybrid ANC performance up to a robust 40dB. The hybrid active noise canceling also benefits from the Hi-Res Audio certification. This wide frequency range is brought to life with the premium 40mm diaphragms plus a pair of 10mm drivers. And whether listening to hi-res music or streaming media, the Tune Pro has a Theater Mode that creates spatial audio to enhance the experience.

The new wireless ANC headphones provide excellent ergonomics, with its fresh, sleek design. Staying secure and comfortable for hours. Using the Multipoint Connection there is no need to remove your headphones as you can toggle between connected sources. The Tune Pro benefits from EarFun's Audio App to give you further control and customization over audio, features, and device management. Through the audio app, you can access the Game Mode to enable low latency to keep visuals and audio in sync. The Tune Pro also gives you the option to use the embedded wired AUX port for a direct connection.

Availability:

EarFun UBOOM X portable Bluetooth Speaker will be available on 8th October on Myearfun.com and Amazon EarFun Official Shop.

EarFun OpenJump Open-ear Hi-Res Wireless Earbuds will be available at the end of October on Myearfun.com and Amazon EarFun Official Shop.

EarFun Tune Pro Over-Ear Hi-Res Hybrid ANC Wireless Headphones will be available at the beginning of December on Myearfun.com and Amazon EarFun Official Shop.

Join EarFun at IFA 2024 to witness the future of audio technology with the UBOOM X portable speaker, OpenJump open-ear wireless earbuds, and Tune Pro Hi-Res over-ear ANC wireless headphones. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from EarFun as they lead the charge in delivering innovative, high-performance audio solutions.

About EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products. EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

