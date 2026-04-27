EarFun Ushers in a New Era of Wireless Audio with Launch of First Hi-Res AI-Powered Clip 2 Earbuds

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EarFun, a leading innovator in wireless audio technology, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking EarFun Clip 2 earbuds, setting a new standard for comfort, performance, and affordability. Packed with cutting-edge features including AI translation, Hi-Res audio, and a groundbreaking ergonomic design, the EarFun Clip 2 earbuds redefine the wireless listening experience.

Unlocking Language Barriers with Instant AI Translation

EarFun Clip 2: The World’s 1st Hi-Res Comfort Ear-Clip Earbuds with AI Translation

Breaking down language barriers has never been easier with the EarFun Clip 2 earbuds' groundbreaking AI translation feature. According to EarFun, the innovative Clip 2 by EarFun isn't just about passive listening but about engaging the world around you. Supporting over 100 languages, these earbuds empower users to connect with individuals from other places and cultures with seamless real-time translation. EarFun offers this feature in their companion EarFun Audio app, where you can also select a host of other customization features for how you use the Clip 2.

Unrivaled Comfort for All-Day Wear

The EarFun Clip 2 earbuds prioritize user comfort with a meticulously designed C- Shaped Bridge and a slim 0.5 nickel-titanium body. Based on extensive real-world testing, involving over 20,000 flex tests and 10 months of user data, this innovative design seamlessly contours to the unique shape of each ear, eliminating fatigue and providing a pressure-free experience even for extended wear. Weighing just 5.5g, the open-ear EarFun Clip 2 earbuds feel incredibly light, allowing users to seamlessly integrate them into their daily routines.

Audio Resolution Powerhouse with True Spatial Immersion

Powered by a 12mm dual-magnetic titanium composite driver and EarFun's innovation BassSurge™ tech, these earbuds deliver deep, resonant bass and crystal-clear highs across a wide spectrum. Along with being LDAC-certified, the Clip 2 demonstrates EarFun's commitment to showcasing the true potential of its expertly tuned titanium drivers. The advanced Spatial Stage Technology and theater mode by EarFun ensures an immersive listening experience when watching movies or gaming. Music feels more expansive and engaging, while audio in games and movies becomes more immersive and directional, enhancing your sense of presence with pinpoint accuracy. Additionally, the Clip 2's ultra-low-latency mode makes it an ideal pair for gamers and video streamers who need reliable audio and visual synchronization for an immersive, uninterrupted experience.

Dual Connectivity and Professional Call Quality

Equipped with Bluetooth 6.0 technology, the EarFun Clip 2 earbuds offer lightning-fast and secure connections by taking advantage of the latest cutting-edge Bluetooth chip topology. Multipoint Connection functionality allows for simultaneous pairing with up to two devices, ensuring seamless transitions between calls and music. Android users can enjoy the convenience of Google Fast Pair for a hassle-free setup experience. EarFun's advanced quad-microphone AI-powered environmental noise cancellation (ENC) system meticulously filters out distracting background noise, ensuring your voice comes through loud and clear.

Reliable Battery Life and Rigorous Design

Enjoy up to 11 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge with up to 40 total hours with the USB-C rechargeable case. The EarFun Clip 2 earbuds also feature a quick charge function, providing 2.5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. With an IP55 waterproof rating, these earbuds are built to withstand the rigors of workouts and outdoor adventures.

EarFun App: Personalized Audio Experience

The EarFun App provides users with unparalleled control over their listening experience. Customize settings to your liking, including adjusting controls, exploring listening modes, and fine-tuning EQ presets. Intuitive button controls on the earbuds allow for effortless playback management, volume adjustments, and call answering, eliminating the worry of accidental touches. And with Siri and Google Assistant available, the Clip 2 works in every software ecosystem.

Pricing and Availability

The EarFun Clip 2 now available on EarFun's official website and Amazon store at $79.99.

For more information on EarFun Clip 2 and the rest of the EarFun wireless audio collection, visit www.myearfun.com.

About EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers, and music enthusiasts who share the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. Driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products, EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

SOURCE EarFun, Inc