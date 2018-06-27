Early Adopters of LinkedIn Video Advertising Are Highlighted by Animoto

Lever Finding Video Ad Success with Recruiting Efforts

Recruiting software company, Lever, is in the midst of doubling the size of their team this year. Since his company is located in San Francisco's highly competitive tech landscape, Lever's Talent Brand leader, Deniz Gültekin, knows that "Companies need to get creative and go beyond posting a position and waiting for the right people to come to them." To that end, Lever ran a campaign in May 2018 with a video. Just weeks earlier, they had run a static image ad campaign with the same targeting. The video got double the click-through rate that the static image ad did.

"As a company in the recruiting space, we want to be an example for our customers about how they can attract and recruit the best talent out there by highlighting their employer brand. A big untapped opportunity for us is video. There's no better way to show, rather than tell, potential candidates and customers what Lever is all about and what working here is like. Video can be intimidating; it seems out of reach for smaller teams without big budgets or expert videographers on staff. It's been incredible to have the tools to create video content as we grow the company and look for new ways to tell our story and get our entire team involved to engage potential candidates," said Deniz Gültekin, Head of Talent Brand at Lever.

Brothers Commercial Brokerage Expanding Video Success Beyond Facebook

Real estate brokerage company Brothers Commercial Brokerage in Red Bank, NJ wanted to take the video marketing success that they have been enjoying on Facebook to LinkedIn. They were able to repurpose a square video that they had created for Facebook's mobile-centric News Feed and re-edit the ad in minutes to LinkedIn's 16:9 video ad format. While LinkedIn does allow for square video uploads, currently videos that have advertising spend against them must be a 16:9 format. The brokerage company plans to evolve their presence on LinkedIn to be educational and inspirational, much like their Facebook video efforts are.

Animoto Sharing Video Expertise with DIY Marketers

Lastly, Animoto shared an example of their own experience with video advertising on LinkedIn. The sponsored video content targeted DIY marketers who might want to learn how to use video on LinkedIn.

"LinkedIn is an important platform for Animoto on both the recruiting and thought leadership fronts. We are very excited to make video marketing a core competency amongst marketers and business owners. Being able to share videos on LinkedIn that educate marketers and inspire them to share their brand's story is going to open up a whole new platform for us to teach video marketing best practices," said Jason Hsiao, co-founder and Chief Video Officer of Animoto.

About Animoto:

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto has offices in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Public Relations Contact

Rebecca Brooks

rebecca@animoto.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-adopters-of-linkedin-video-advertising-are-highlighted-by-animoto-300672508.html

SOURCE Animoto

Related Links

https://www.animoto.com

