Early AI PC Adoption Gives SMBs an Edge

AI-enabled devices help SMBs transform productivity, responsiveness, and collaboration

KEY POINTS

68% of SMBs cite improved productivity and efficiency as the top advantage of AI

61% of SMBs report using AI results in better analytics

45% of SMBs say AI improves responsiveness to customer needs

34% of SMBs believe AI strengthens collaboration and relationships

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) moves from hype to reality, a growing number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are taking decisive steps to adopt it not just to stay competitive, but to thrive. ASUS, global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, newly released data reports that SMBs using AI are seeing better analytics, responsiveness to customer needs, strengthened collaboration and improved productivity.

ExpertCenter P600

The data, sampled from over 100 SMB leaders across the United States, reports that 68% of SMBS say AI has improved productivity and efficiency, helping teams move faster and accomplish more with fewer resources. 61% of SMBs use AI for better analytics capabilities and 45% reported that AI has improved their responsiveness to customer needs. And it's not just about internal operations. With improved analytics and better responsiveness to customer needs, AI is also sharpening how businesses engage with the world around them. 34% of SMB leaders say AI is helping strengthen collaboration and relationships, both internally and with clients.

In an environment where startups, peers, and enterprise players are all investing in intelligent tools, early adoption can mean the difference between keeping up and falling behind. "The real risk isn't embracing AI too soon but waiting too long and falling behind more agile competitors," said Benjamin Yeh, ASUS Computer International President. "We are seeing that with the right devices, AI is no longer a futuristic concept, rather it's a practical tool that's reshaping how SMBs operate and grow."

ASUS is helping SMBs stay ahead by offering practical, AI-powered solutions that support smarter workflows, enhanced collaboration, and multi-layered security without unnecessary complexity. AI features like ASUS Expert Series' AI tools bring SMBs tools like real-time transcription, live translation, and enhanced business-grade security to everyday team interactions. Available on ASUS AI PCs, such as the ASUS Expert P Series, these AI-powered capabilities become accessible to SMBs of any size.

As the pace of innovation accelerates, the question for SMBs is no longer whether AI matters, but whether they're ready to act before others outpace them. SMBs looking for long term success using AI can learn more at: SMB Business Solutions｜ASUS USA

ABOUT ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International