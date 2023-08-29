EARLY AUTUMN FESTIVALS IN BERGAMO AND BRESCIA

Italian Capital of Culture 2023

29 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023

BERGAMO and BRESCIA, Italy, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation and promoting awareness through different artistic languages to construct contexts more focused on the young: precisely the aim of the Bergamo Brescia 2023 festivals open to all in the coming months.

Brescia LeXGiornate Festival Fresu Sosa Food@Roberto-Cifarelli
Bergamo Lanscape Festival Leonardo Tagliabue
Bergamo Lanscape Festival Leonardo Tagliabue

In a time signed by climate change, the Landscape Festival invites reflection on the humankind-nature balance, harmonising the coexistence of humanity, architecture and nature, transforming a space into a place to live. For the first time, the Festival will be held in Bergamo and Brescia (7-24 September) with installations and seminars by international landscape artists.

Biodiversity is at the centre of Una sola terra (22-24 September), which will bring international scientists, journalist and activists to Brescia for workshops, shows and trips. For Librixia, Brescia's Book Fair, meetings will be organised with writers and science communicators.

Two touring concerts will be performed: Bergamo Brescia – Città Degli Organi (22 September – 29 October) celebrating the organ tradition with European and US musicians while the International Festival of Baroque Music, Alchemy of the Arts. Material and immaterial (23 September – 30 October) will showcase artists who have worked  in the territories to the music of Italian and international masters.

Art and technology feature at Zone Digitali (6-8 October) at Bergamo's Daste venue: three days of performances, installations and talks shining a light on the experimentation underway on the contemporary scene.

The Festival Le X Giornate (14-23 September in Brescia) offers a multidisciplinary approach to contemporary challenges with conferences and concerts with international authors for different perspectives on current changes.

Nobel Prize winners and world experts will enliven Bergamoscienza (29 September – 15 October) dedicated to scientific culture with conferences, workshops and virtual tours. The event opens with the exhibition "Svalvolati" at Palazzo della Libertà, telling the history of heart treatments with multimedia devices.

All the events are available at bergamobrescia2023.it 

The Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 event sees Intesa Sanpaolo and A24 take the role of Main Partners, Brembo as a System Partner, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO as Area Partners. The Ministry of Culture and the Lombardy Region are institutional partners, together with Fondazione Cariplo, Fondazione della Comunità Bresciana and Fondazione della Comunità Bergamasca. The Sole 24 ore Group is the media partner. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196559/1_Brescia_LeXGiornateFestival.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196560/2_Bergamo_Landscape_Festival.jpg

