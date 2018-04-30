Early Bird Registration Closes Today for iSolved Connect User Conference

iSolved Connect focuses on hands-on training, collaborative workshops, insightful compliance and best-practice sessions to help iSolved administrative users get more out of their human capital management technology and stay up-to-date on the changing regulations that affect their organizations. The conference will also showcase new additions to the platform, such as Learning Management, Expense Management, and new time clocks tailored to today's workplace.

iSolved users will be able to select from a variety of sessions, taught by experts of the iSolved platform. It will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Arizona, on September 24-26, 2018. The three-day conference includes inspiring key note speakers and panelist sessions while many of the breakout workshops will provide continuing education credits. Attendees can also book one-on-one time with an iSolved expert to ask specific questions and find unique solutions for their organizations.

The event is hosted by iSolved University, the online training system designed to keep HR professionals up to speed on iSolved functionality, best practices, and compliance. iSolved Connect enhances the benefits of the University, offering additional in-depth learning opportunities on topics that are the most pressing in the payroll and HR industries.

The full agenda for both learning tracks is available at www.isolvedconnect.com/agenda. Those interested in registering with the early bird discount can visit www.isolvedconnect.com.

About iSolved

iSolved HCM is an industry-leading human capital management technology company that brings together the key workforce functions in one robust, easy-to-use platform, iSolved. Payroll, HR, Time & Attendance, Onboarding, ACA Compliance and Benefits Enrollment are all delivered from a single application, in the cloud, specifically built for the small-to-midsized employer. It has achieved rapid market share, with more than 2 million employees and growing. iSolved also includes innovative features and options to boost employee engagement and improve productivity, including its mobile app, iSolved GO, and its NXG line of time clocks. iSolved is delivered through elite, regional payroll providers who provide customers with the white-glove service they need in today's regulatory environment. This unique approach gives small-to-midsized employers access to a cutting-edge HCM solution, while retaining the local service relationship they prefer. For more information, visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-bird-registration-closes-today-for-isolved-connect-user-conference-300639266.html

SOURCE iSolved

Related Links

http://www.isolvedhcm.com

