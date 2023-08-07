Early Bird Registration for Equip Exposition Fast Approaching, Ends September 7

News provided by

Equip Exposition

07 Aug, 2023, 08:33 ET

Register now for $25 before prices double on September 9
Book education sessions before they sell out

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscapers, equipment dealers, manufacturers and contractors in lawncare, hardscape and more will not want to miss the deadline for Early Bird registration for Equip Exposition on September 7, 2023. For only $25, they can attend the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, which is one of the largest and most unique trade shows in the United States. After September 7, the price doubles to $50.

Continue Reading
Equip Exposition will be held October 17-20, 2023 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), where the show’s 25,000+ attendees can try the latest outdoor power equipment in the 30-acre outdoor demo yard. The show is also marking its 40th anniversary this year by amping up the educational opportunities and fun.
Equip Exposition will be held October 17-20, 2023 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), where the show’s 25,000+ attendees can try the latest outdoor power equipment in the 30-acre outdoor demo yard. The show is also marking its 40th anniversary this year by amping up the educational opportunities and fun.

Equip Exposition will be held October 17-20, 2023 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), where the show's 25,000+ attendees can try the latest outdoor power equipment in the 30-acre outdoor demo yard. The show is also marking its 40th anniversary this year by amping up the educational opportunities and fun.

Attendees have access to business strategies that give them competitive edges through workshops, are able to meet in person the social media influencers leading in lawncare business growth, and preview the newest drone and artificial intelligence technology that is rapidly changing how landscapers sell and work.

"Expo offers answers to landscapers and dealers who are facing unprecedented challenges in their business today around labor, innovation, revenue, and new, mandated regulatory requirements around equipment," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. "This trade show is the best place to see what's new, meet others in the same field who may not be your competitors, try out equipment never shown before, and learn how to make more money."

With more than 1,000 exhibits covering more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space, attendees will need to pack their walking shoes.  And they might need those shoes for another reason, notes Kiser, who is proud of the 2nd annual Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk, which will again cross the Big Four Bridge and bring attendees into the iconic historic downtown corridor of the River City. The event benefits the Kentucky Humane Society, which will also partner with the TurfMutt Foundation for Mulligan's Mutt Madness, an annual dog adoption event held during the show that pairs the landscapers who create amazing landscapes with the pooches who adore the outdoors.

Equip Exposition offers a host of educational opportunities that can be added to an attendee's registration, including tracks on:

  • Outdoor lighting, irrigation, pool and spa, and hardscaping workshops, all areas that landscapers are expanding businesses into while growing revenue.
  • Dealer education, covering right to repair, profitability, managing chaos, and more.
  • Step into the Drone Zone for a flight simulation and work toward FAA remote pilot certification.
  • Workplace culture and leadership workshops with expert Don Rheem to keep business teams humming and on track for success.
  • Tree care workshops with certified arborists aloft in a real tree.

There's time for fun too, with Third Eye Blind headlining the event's first arena concert, which will be held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday night. Singer and songwriter Dylan Scott will open the show.

House band the Crashers will also play at the Welcome Reception on Tuesday at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC), as well as at Fourth Street Live! Downtown on Wednesday.

All concerts and the Welcome Reception are included with registration.  

"It's all about fostering an environment where people can connect, talk, and do business," says Kiser. "I've seen landscapers at this show talk revenue numbers and strategies to grow their businesses while having a great time. This is our industry's family reunion and we give people a unique space to see the latest industry equipment and advances, and develop professionally."

Attendees have until 11:59 p.m. on September 7, 2023 to register for $25 at EquipExposition.com. On September 8, 2023 registration fees will double to $50. On October 16, 2023, prices double again to $100

Education session costs are as follows:

  • Landscape professional workshops are $85 each
  • Hardscape professional workshops are $85 each
  • Technician training is $45 per course
  • The Hardscape North America demonstration upgrade is $85

For more information visit equipexposition.com, contact the Equip Exposition office at [email protected] or call 502-536-7050.

Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/e4z42gvuswnetdt0xud06/h?rlkey=6xzd6m3ka0cfrz12p3cbz9i34&dl=0

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Media contacts
Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]
Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition
Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com

SOURCE Equip Exposition

Also from this source

Equip Expo Offers Opportunities for Women in the Green Industry to Connect & Grow

Equip Exposition is the Best Place to See Landscape Industry Technology Under One Roof

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.