Housing Blocks Open for award-Winning Equip Exposition 2026

Book Now, Prime Hotels Fill Up Quickly for Trade Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, announces housing blocks have opened for industry members wishing to attend the 2026 show. Louisville Tourism and its Louisville Housing Bureau is the official housing provider. Booking details are on the Equip Expo website.

“Hotel rooms fill up fast, so book now. Blocks are reserved for the show but they always sell out,” advises Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. “Every year our attendance numbers go up, because every year, this show gets better. If you want to be at the heart of the action make room reservations today.”

Being held October 20-23 in the Derby City, the award-winning show draws thousands of landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers to see the latest equipment and learn from the most innovative and successful in their industry. Last year the show broke attendance records attracting nearly 30,000 registrants to the Kentucky Exposition Center.

"Hotel rooms fill up fast, so book now. Blocks are reserved for the show but they always sell out," advises Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. "Every year our attendance numbers go up, because every year, this show gets better. If you want to be at the heart of the action make room reservations today."

Attendees and exhibitors who reserve their rooms through the official housing provider will be entered into prize drawings. Prizes may include a Louisville gift basket, personalized Bourbon Bottles, or a complimentary hotel room during your stay. Room blocks of 10 or more are also available.

If a company other than the Louisville Housing Bureau contacts you, contact Equip Exposition at 844-770-2963. Show management works to prevent the unauthorized solicitation of Equip Exposition exhibitors and attendees and will pursue these companies to prevent further contact.

"Remember that the Equip logo is on our housing site and all communication materials," adds Kiser. "If you do not see the logo, it is not the official housing provider."

Equip delivers great networking opportunities, professional education, the latest equipment in the business, and an Outdoor Demo Yard that is unmatched. "But we're always seeking to improve," says Kiser. "In 2026, we're debuting a closing party at Paristown Point and much more. You won't want to miss this year's show."

For Sam Gembel of Atlas Outdoor, attending Equip is about investing in himself and his employees, as well as learning where to invest his time and money to grow his business. "Equip is everything. I mean, the ability to be able to get on equipment, get in a skid-steer, get on a lawnmower and see the way something is going to operate in an outdoor environment, is huge. It's the best event of the year that I love bringing my team to."

Registration for Equip 2026 is open and winter pricing for attendee registration is only $25 through May 31, 2026. Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show. The blockbuster trade show brings more than $25 million to Louisville.

In 2029, the show will begin strategically alternating to Orlando biannually. Equip Expo will return to Louisville in 2030.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

Photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f4jd1ftd041m90emw1cc7/h?rlkey=zc8d8rs6rba4v8nccm02lumv1&dl=0 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/pb08crq9f7kqt1swk6n50/ABA3Rtl9sscyi5jOl_xb2_o?rlkey=33aiubjd6ap1nh6qkzq1608wr&dl=0

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition