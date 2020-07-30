Early Childhood Education Leader Launches First-of-Its-Kind Remote Learning Solution to Help Educators Improve Child Learning and Well-Being in a Variety of Fall Scenarios

BETHESDA, Md., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, one of the most widely recognized and trusted brands in early learning, today announced the launch of the field's first fully online solution for early childhood education providers. The Distance Learning Solution is designed to integrate the essential components of teaching and enable developmentally appropriate educational experiences for children, regardless of setting for the upcoming school year. Rather than being confined to a paper-based, linear curriculum and disparate communication tools, early childhood educators will have access to a suite of integrated digital resources that enable them to seamlessly shift between in-person, hybrid, or remote learning models.

"We know families are relying on access to high quality early childhood education programs for the fall. While many states' plans are still in flux, our new initiative is designed to help programs build a learning plan that is flexible and resilient -- so that educators and the families they serve aren't left in the lurch," said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "We want educators and families to feel prepared, connected, and confident to support the development of every child, regardless of where that learning takes place. The Distance Learning Solution uniquely integrates essential components of instruction into a single, adaptable digital experience to meet unique educator needs now and into the future."

The program includes:

Digital curriculum: Educators will have 24/7 access to digital curriculum - including Teaching Guides, Foundation Volumes, Mighty Minutes, and Intentional Learning Experiences -- as well as new family-facing versions of these resources in English and Spanish that can be printed for equitable access and used in partnership with educators.

Educators will have 24/7 access to digital curriculum - including and -- as well as new family-facing versions of these resources in English and Spanish that can be printed for equitable access and used in partnership with educators. Dynamic planning calendar: Educators will save time with the auto-populate calendar feature, can customize daily and weekly plans as needed, and can share resources and plans directly with families.

Educators will save time with the auto-populate calendar feature, can customize daily and weekly plans as needed, and can share resources and plans directly with families. Professional Development Library: Educators will have access to a robust library of on-demand online courses enabling them to nimbly handle transitions between in-person and distance learning and allow them to earn continuing education unit (CEU) credit.

Educators will have access to a robust library of on-demand online courses enabling them to nimbly handle transitions between in-person and distance learning and allow them to earn continuing education unit (CEU) credit. Family partnerships: Educators will be able to share simple videos that give families practical, easy-to-implement activities to do from home. A family-facing mobile app also facilitates easy resource sharing between educators and families and allows families to communicate observations from home that educators can use to further inform instruction.

Educators will be able to share simple videos that give families practical, easy-to-implement activities to do from home. A family-facing mobile app also facilitates easy resource sharing between educators and families and allows families to communicate observations from home that educators can use to further inform instruction. Formative assessment: Educators will be able to conduct authentic, ongoing, formative assessment to inform individualized learning plans for each child and will have access to resources and tools to partner with families on learning milestones.

About Teaching Strategies:

For 40 years, Teaching Strategies has provided early childhood educators with innovative, research-proven, effective resources to help build a strong foundation for our youngest learners. With ground-breaking solutions and a strong belief that a child's first 8 years form a critical foundation for school success, Teaching Strategies provides the most innovative and effective curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement resources to programs serving children from birth through third grade. Teaching Strategies' products, including Tadpoles, the award-winning Creative Curriculum® for Preschool, and widely-adopted assessment solutions like GOLD® reach over 2 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit www.teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

