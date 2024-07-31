Teaching Strategies Launches Certification Program to Help Early Childhood Educators Build Literacy Skills in Young Learners

Self-paced, online certification program prepares early childhood educators to incorporate research from the science of reading into their everyday practices

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies ®, the leading provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, and professional development solutions, has launched a flexible, online certification program designed to build the literacy foundation, skills, and confidence early childhood educators need to support young learners on their journey to reading and writing fluency.

As an increasing number of states realign literacy instruction to the science of reading in an effort to boost lagging literacy rates, the Early Literacy Certification: Foundations of the Science of Reading™ was created to support the unique needs of educators responsible for helping the nation's youngest learners build key literacy and language development skills. Built with insights from literacy and language experts, the Early Literacy Certification prepares educators to translate research from the science of reading into practices appropriate for children preK through kindergarten, a developmental period quite different from post-kindergarten. The program combines self-paced online learning with strong coaching support to help educators apply their learnings in the classroom.

"Research shows third grade reading proficiency—a milestone currently only achieved by 1 in 3 children—is a critical indicator of success in a child's educational journey. To build a strong literacy foundation, effective instruction must begin in early childhood," said Nicol Russell, Vice President of Implementation Research at Teaching Strategies. "Unfortunately, too few early childhood teachers report they feel prepared to tackle this challenge. We are working to bridge this gap by providing comprehensive, high-quality, science of reading-aligned professional development certification that will increase teachers' confidence and knowledge."

In a recent survey, 39% of early childhood educators said they are "not familiar at all" with the science of reading, and only 28% of early childhood educators said they feel "very prepared" to teach early literacy. They expressed the need for greater support and more resources, including professional development, with a preference for online, self-paced courses and shorter credential-bearing modules. The preference for online courses that educators can take at their own pace increased notably from 38% in 2022 to 61% in 2024.

Designed with educators' desire for flexibility in mind, the Early Literacy Certification program allows educators to complete individual units at their own pace. The certification's six-unit program includes 50+ hours of coursework and 30+ hours of classroom application. Unlike most professional certification programs, all participants will also receive personal coaching by a language and literacy expert, designed to help educators practically apply their learning in the classroom.

The program promotes a comprehensive approach to literacy and language development rather than a singular focus on reading. Examples of topics covered in the program's six units include creating a language-rich, literacy-rich classroom environment; understanding oral language development; developing phonological processing; and building a strong phonics foundation. The program's format includes on-demand courses, live classes, small group projects, a professional learning community, and the creation of a portfolio documenting the journey.

The Early Literacy Certification program also includes all the benefits of Teaching Strategies' award-winning Professional Development Teacher Membership , including 24/7 access to its 400 hours of courses and engaged community of over 80,000 educators. The certification program's courses are IACET-accredited, CEU-bearing and count toward the hours needed to earn a Child Development Associate (CDA®) credential.

To learn more about the benefits of early literacy certification for educators, students, and families alike, visit our blog and register for a webinar on the topic, happening today, July 31.

About Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies® is the leading provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement solutions. Its products, including the most widely used curriculum and assessment solutions, The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and more than 80 countries around the world and reach over 4 million children each year. A trusted partner and advocate for the early education community for 45 years, today Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, insightful data, stronger family partnerships, and robust professional learning through the leading early learning platform. Learn more at www.teachingstrategies.com.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies