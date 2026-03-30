Early Heat Wave in Northern California Signals Urgent Need for Vehicle A/C Repairs

Cool Air Rebate Program Pays up to 90% of the cost to repair leaking A/C systems

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California is experiencing an unusually early heat wave, with temperatures across the state rising well above seasonal norms and some regions already reaching the 90s. As extreme heat arrives weeks ahead of schedule, the Cool Air Rebate (CAR) Program urges Californians to repair their vehicle air conditioning systems now before summer demand surges.

Reliable A/C is more than a convenience during California's heat. It is essential for health, safety, and daily life, especially for working families, seniors, and individuals with underlying health conditions. Addressing A/C issues early helps drivers avoid breakdowns, reduce repair costs, and stay safe during extreme temperatures.

Funded solely by unclaimed deposits from sales of R-134a vehicle refrigerant, the CAR Program helps eligible Californians restore safe, functioning A/C systems. By covering up to 90% of the cost of repairing refrigerant leaks, the program enables drivers to complete critical repairs now, before peak-season demand causes longer wait times.

The program is already seeing strong early-season momentum. In February alone, the CAR Program received 275 consumer applications and approved 222 drivers for repairs, while adding 14 new certified repair shops to expand access statewide.

Since launching, the program has delivered a measurable impact across California. To date, more than $5.1 million has been paid directly to automotive repair partners, supporting over 4,020 completed vehicle repairs and serving an estimated 13,058 Californians. The program now includes 390 active approved repair shops across 160 cities, creating a growing statewide network of trusted service providers.

Spring is also a critical window to reduce harmful emissions. Faulty or leaking A/C systems can release refrigerants that negatively impact air quality. Since launching, the CAR Program has helped recapture and prevent the release of more than 605 pounds of R-134a, the equivalent of over 400 tons of CO₂ from entering the atmosphere.

"When Californians take care of repairs now, they're not just preparing for hotter weather, they're protecting their health, their finances, and their communities," said Nathan Perrine, Executive Director of the Car Care Council, which manages the CAR Program. "With extreme heat arriving earlier each year, acting early can make all the difference. Our network of local repair shops throughout the state are ready to help families get ahead of the summer rush."

As the program continues to expand, CAR is working to grow its network of participating shops and deepen partnerships with community organizations to reach residents who benefit most from accessible, affordable vehicle repairs.

With temperatures already climbing, Californians are encouraged to apply now, confirm eligibility, and schedule repairs early to avoid peak summer delays.

About the Cool Air Rebate Program

The Cool Air Rebate Program offers financial assistance to low-income Californians (based on 225% of the 2026 federal income poverty level) to cover up to 90% of repair costs to remove leaking R-134a refrigerant – a greenhouse gas 1,400 times more harmful than CO₂ – from passenger vehicles manufactured between 1993 and 2019. Funding for the Cool Air Rebate Program comes from unclaimed deposits on cans of R-134a sold in California, in coordination with the Car Care Council and the California Air Resources Board.

For more information on the Cool Air Rebate Program and to find a participating auto repair shop, visit www.coolairrebate.org.

SOURCE Cool Air Rebate Program