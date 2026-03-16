Early-Stage Founders and Students Across the Nation to Compete at Red Bull Basement 2026

Aspiring entrepreneurs will use AI tools to help bring their idea to life.

Three winning U.S. teams will be invited to compete in the World Final Event in San Francisco June 1 -3.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes one idea to make an impact. Applications are open for Red Bull Basement, the global innovation competition empowering emerging founders and students from around the world in their journey of turning an idea into a reality.

Top ideas from more than 40 countries will attend an immersive World Final in the tech hub of San Francisco here they will compete for a prize of $100,000, $25,000 in Microsoft Azure credits, and mentorship from Red Bull Ventures to help them launch their idea. Ahead of the World Final event, the Red Bull Basement National Final will host 15 teams from around the country for a single-day competition where the top three teams will qualify and advance to represent the U.S. as they bring their ideas to the global stage, from June 1 – 3, 2026.

The program's impact has already sparked real-world progress. Since winning the 2024 National Final, Arjun Oberoi and Daniel Kim—Stanford University students and creators of Argus—went on to represent the U.S. at the 2024 World Final. Argus is a visual aid device that easily attaches to pairs of glasses, providing assistance for individuals with visual impairments.

Oberoi added that Red Bull Basement offered a rare moment of global community and inspiration: "I think competitions like Red Bull Basement are always such a celebration."

How to Enter

Red Bull Basement is open to everyone 18+ who is a current legal U.S. resident. Applications are open until March 29, 2026.*

Phase 1 – Application: Where it all starts

Until March 29, one- or two-member teams from the U.S. can visit the Red Bull Basement website to apply. If they already have an idea, they'll answer a short set of questions about it, and if they're still needing direction, AI can help them brainstorm an idea based on their interests. The top 65 U.S. ideas will be asked to supply a short video and from there,15 finalist teams will be invited to pitch their idea in person on the National Final stage in Michigan in May.

Phase 2 – National Finals: Where ideas start to feel real

Teams selected for their National Final will be expected to arrive with a prototype although no prior technical experience is required. Applicants will be offered access to GitHub Student Developer Pack and Microsoft Azure credits, to help them describe what they want to build and rapidly turn their ideas into prototypes. They will also need to present a pitch to a panel of local industry leaders and experts. Three teams will be selected to advance to the World Final and represent the U.S.

Phase 3 – Development: Where ideas become reality

The Development Phase will take place from May 18-May 30 and is a focused period designed to help national-winning teams turn their prototype into a Minimum Viable Product (MVP). Teams unlock resources including an AMD AI laptop and additional Microsoft Azure credits to vibe code their prototype design into a functional MVP demo. They'll also have access to world-class mentors (subject to availability) and a global peer community, leading into the World Final.

Phase 4 – World Final: Where ideas step onto the global stage

From June 1-3 winning teams from around the world will take part in a three-day immersive experience in San Francisco, pitching their MVP to a panel of judges, venture capitalists, investors, and industry leaders. Along the way, they'll have the chance to gain global visibility and exposure as they access expert mentoring and hands-on feedback along with networking opportunities. It all culminates with the announcement of the global winner of Red Bull Basement 2026.

Red Bull Basement is in collaboration with Microsoft, AMD, and Red Bull Ventures.

For more information and to apply, visit here.

*NO PURCH. NEC. SKILL CONTEST. Entry period: 1/19/2026–3/29/2026. Open to legal US res. (incl. DC); 18+. To enter, visit redbullbasement.com and complete entry form. For add'l info. and Official Rules: RedBullBasement.com. Sponsor: Red Bull North America, Inc., 1740 Stewart St., Santa Monica, CA 90404.

SOURCE Red Bull