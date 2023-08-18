Early Stage Productions' 'Gerard Noir' makes waves, thrills audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edinburgh Festival Fringe critic Kate Copstick recently reviewed the world premiere of "Gerard Noir" taking place now at The Fringe, with the latest performance set to take place Friday night (Aug. 18).

Probably the most famous critic at The Fringe, Kate has previously been a judge of the Perrier Comedy and Malcolm Hardee Awards. As The Scotsman's chief comedy critic, her no-holds-barred opinions have been cited for both making and thwarting many a comedy career.

"Gerard Noir" is a sexy-spy singing show for the sophisticated nonconformist within us all. Move over prima donna. A new jester's about to steal your thorny crown. His name is Gerard Noir. He's a bass, not the typical and boring soprano lead, and he's got what it takes to account for that low, bass voice. He's a sexy, singing spy and he's not just going to save the world; he's going to save opera.

Written and composed by queer American composer Jared Schwartz, "Gerard Noir" is a cross between James Bond, South Park, and opera.

"Gerard Noir" is more than a play, musical or opera. "Gerard Noir" is a movement to create an all-new genre in opera, like nothing you've ever seen or imaged, designed to bring joy to a new generation of opera audiences.

"Gerard Noir" bares all on stage and he is very LGBTQ+ friendly. It's an experience not to be missed, and there are even rumors that Friday night's performance might include a surprise appearance. You will have to come see.

How to See "Gerard Noir" Live at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

"Gerard Noir" is playing now at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. "Gerard Noir" will be performed every night at 21:55 through the 26th of August. The 45-minute opera is staged at theSpace Triplex (Fringe Venue 38). Tickets can be purchased from the Fringe Box Office online, via their app, or by phone at 0131 226 0000.

Early Stage Productions

"Gerard Noir" is brought to you by Early Stage Productions, dedicated to bringing audiences into the concept development process of entertainment projects.

