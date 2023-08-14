Scotsman's David Kettle Compares Fringe Opera Gerard Noir To Mozart's Don Giovanni

News provided by

Early Stage Productions

14 Aug, 2023, 19:33 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Stage Productions: Writer and composer, Jared Schwartz has brought his reimagination of opera as an artform to stage for the first time at this year's Festival Fringe.

Opera audiences are diminishing around the world.  Schwartz is out to capture a new generation of opera audience by taking the best of classical opera and blending it with the entertainment appetites of a younger crowd.

His first ever original opera is a convergence of James Bond and South Park.  Meet Gerard Noir, a super sexy, dashing and debonair spy comically battling bad guys.

David Kettle, arts critic for The Scotsman, gets it, perhaps unwittingly, but nevertheless assuredly.  In his recent review of the "Gerard Noir," Kettle characterizes Gerard Noir as a "swaggering sex-god hero battling an evil time-controlling villain," with a keen interest "in bedding voluptuous females or cute males."

Mozart's "Don Giovanni" tells the story of an incorrigible young playboy comedically bringing about his own demise.

Kettle blindly acknowledges Schwarz success in subtly merging classic opera with the entertainment appetites of younger generations.  Schwartz's playboy entertains in English, rather than Italian and caters to a generation raised on Rick and Morty, The Simpsons and The Family Guy, not to mention OnlyFans.

Jared Schwartz and "the seriously talented Stateside opera singers" of the "Gerard Noir" cast want to thank David Kettle for both his gracious intentional compliments and especially his accidental, but dead-on comparison to Mozart's "Don Giovanni."

"Thanks to David Kettle, now I know I am on the right track with 'Gerard Noir,'" said Jared Schwartz.

How to See Gerard Noir Live at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Gerard Noir is playing now at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Gerard Noir will be performed every night at 21:55 through the 26th of August.  The 45-minute opera is staged at theSpace Triplex (Fringe Venue 38). Tickets can be purchased from the Fringe Box Office online, via their app, or by phone at 0131 226 0000.

View Gerard Noir Website and Follow on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook

https://www.instagram.com/gerard_noir/

https://www.tiktok.com/@gerardnoir

https://www.facebook.com/gerardnoiropera

https://www.gerardnoir.com/

Early Stage Productions

Gerard Noir is brought to you by Early Stage Productions dedicated to bringing audiences into the concept development process of entertainment projects.

Contact

Max Dunn
+1 972 567 7248
[email protected]

SOURCE Early Stage Productions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.