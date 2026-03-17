Early Warning Services Expands Paze® Online Checkout to Citi

Citi® credit cardmembers gain access to fast, convenient checkout at leading online merchants

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services, the company behind Zelle®, today announced that Citi will offer Paze, the bank-offered online checkout solution, expanding access to millions of customers through one of the largest U.S. credit card issuers.

Seventy-two percent of U.S. consumers surveyed value the efficiency of digital wallets for online transactions and 82% trust their banks' safety and security more than third-party payment options.* With Paze digital wallet, customers can check out online seamlessly without manually entering card details. Paze also offers added security through tokenization so that actual card numbers are not shared with merchants.

Eligible Citi cardmembers will be able to activate Paze through Citi.com, the Citi Mobile® App or mywallet.paze.com. Customers can then look for the Paze button at the online checkout of participating retailers and easily complete their purchase with just a few clicks. Paze is available at leading online merchants in apparel, electronics, jewelry, food, entertainment, beauty and more.

"We're always looking for ways to make payments more convenient and secure for our customers," said Abhinav Anand, Head of Value Cards, Lending and Commerce for U.S. Consumer Cards at Citi. "With Paze, we're expanding the range of payment options available and bringing our cardmembers another trusted way to check out online."

Citi joins a group of leading banks and credit unions providing online checkout through Paze. The growing Paze network enables a fast and convenient online checkout experience for consumers while also supporting merchants to drive higher conversion rates and fewer abandoned carts.

"Citi's decision to offer Paze marks a pivotal milestone in our growth trajectory," said Eric Hoffman, Chief Partnerships Officer at Early Warning Services. "As one of the largest credit card issuers in the U.S., Citi is extending Paze to millions of cardmembers, accelerating national scale and broadening access to fast, simple online checkout with added security."

"The addition of Citi marks a meaningful step toward the next evolution of digital wallets," said Serge Elkiner, General Manager of Paze. "When leading financial institutions come together around a bank-offered solution, we can set a new standard for checkout that is simple and convenient for consumers and built to deliver long-term value for merchants."

Paze will be available to eligible Citi cardmembers in the coming weeks. To learn more about Paze online checkout, visit: www.paze.com.

About Paze

Paze is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible credit and debit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience for consumers and merchants alike. More than 165 million credit and debit cards have been added to the Paze checkout solution. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com. Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in financial and risk management solutions.

*To download the findings in infographic form from the "Paze Pulse® Report: Consumer Online Shopping Preferences," visit www.paze.com/pazepulsereport.

SOURCE Early Warning Services, LLC