Earn Your Stripes: NORD Launches Rare Disease Day® CME Challenge to Close Critical Gaps in Rare Disease Education

Nationwide initiative encourages health-care providers to boost rare-disease knowledge and early diagnosis

BOSTON and NORWELL, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Rare Disease Day, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) today announced the launch of the Earn Your Stripes: Rare Disease CME Challenge, a nationwide educational initiative designed to increase healthcare professional participation in continuing medical education (CME) for rare conditions.

Running from February 23 through March 31, the campaign encourages clinicians across specialties, including primary care and pediatrics, to complete CME courses that help improve the early identification, diagnosis, and management of rare conditions.

More than 30 million Americans are currently living with a rare disease, yet many clinicians receive limited training on how to recognize or manage these often-complex conditions. This gap can lead to delayed diagnoses, care inequities, and missed opportunities for early interventions that can dramatically improve patient outcomes. By participating in the Rare Disease CME Challenge, providers can strengthen their ability to support both diagnosed and undiagnosed patients, enhancing outcomes and improving care pathways for some of the most vulnerable populations.

"Primary-care physicians and pediatricians are often the first to see signs of rare disease, yet many receive limited training in recognizing them," said NORD Chief Executive Officer Pamela Gavin. "Our CME Challenge gives providers practical tools that can make an immediate difference. Because rare disease is often invisible, patients and families 'show their stripes' to raise awareness, and healthcare professionals can do the same by strengthening diagnostic awareness and delivering more informed care."

"Many clinicians receive limited training on rare diseases, yet they're often the first to see warning signs: a gap that can mean years of delayed diagnosis for patients," said Robert Rosenbloom, Chief Executive Officer, Medlive. "In recognition of Rare Disease Day, we're proud to launch the first-of-its-kind Earn Your Stripes CME Challenge with NORD, together empowering clinicians to close this critical knowledge gap and accelerate the path to answers for the 30 million Americans living with rare diseases."

What is the Rare Disease CME Challenge?

The campaign aligns with NORD's annual Show Your Stripes Rare Disease Day initiative and leverages the strengths of the Medlive education platform to deliver accessible, high-quality, video-first content. For more than six years, Medlive has partnered with NORD to deliver exclusive rare disease programming to more than 76,000 clinicians, patients, and caregivers, with 93 percent of participating clinicians reporting positive changes to their practice, and two-thirds of patients and caregivers reporting improved communication with their healthcare team.

Program Highlights:

CME Education Challenge

From February 23 to March 31, current and future healthcare providers are encouraged to complete accredited CME courses focused on rare disease recognition, clinical guidelines, treatment pathways, and care coordination.





From February 23 to March 31, current and future healthcare providers are encouraged to complete accredited CME courses focused on rare disease recognition, clinical guidelines, treatment pathways, and care coordination. Certificate of Commitment

Those who complete a rare disease CME program on Medlive will receive a certificate acknowledging their contribution to improving rare disease outcomes through education.

Why Rare Disease CME Matters

In the United States, rare diseases are defined as medical conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 people. More than 30 million Americans, close to 1 in 10, are living with a rare disease. Approximately 80 percent of these rare diseases either have, or are strongly suspected to have, a genetic cause. More than half of rare patients are children.

The average rare-disease patient waits years for a diagnosis, often seeing multiple specialists before receiving answers. Many rare diseases initially present in primary care or pediatric settings, where quick recognition can change the trajectory of care. Increased awareness, even of general red flags, empowers clinicians to make earlier referrals, order appropriate tests, and support families more effectively. Even for experienced clinicians, NORD CME programs include the most up-to-date treatment guidelines reflecting recent FDA-approved therapies.

How to Earn Your Stripes

The zebra is the official mascot for rare disease patients. Historically, medical professionals were told that when they "hear hoofbeats," they should not expect to see a zebra. In other words, look for the more common answer: a horse. But, the rare-disease community knows that one in 10 Americans is actually a zebra.

It might not be obvious when looking at a rare patient, which is why they show their stripes to raise awareness. By joining the challenge, healthcare professionals can show their own stripes and sharpen their diagnostic skills, strengthen patient trust, and demonstrate their commitment to delivering equitable, informed care.

Learn more and sign up at https://www.medlive.com/nord.

Show your stripes, support colleagues and encourage participation on social media with the hashtag #EarnYourStripes.

About Rare Disease Day®

Rare Disease Day is a global initiative to raise awareness and generate support for everyone who is on a rare medical journey. It takes place on the last day of February, which this year is February 28. NORD is proud to be the official U.S. partner for Rare Disease Day. Learn more at rarediseaseday.us.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders

Founded in 1983, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) is a leading independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and lives of over 30 million Americans living with rare diseases. In partnership with more than 350 disease-specific member patient organizations, NORD drives progress in rare disease research, care, and policy. Learn more at rarediseases.org

About Medlive

Medlive delivers trusted education from the leading clinician associations, established patientadvocacy groups, and expert voices in oncology, neurology, rare disease and more.

Healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers engage with video-based education on Medlive, generating insights, data, and outcomes that drive the ongoing creation of patient-centered education with meaningful impact on clinical practice. The Medlive partner network has empowered millions of learners, allowing them to keep pace with the latest healthcare discoveries and improving health outcomes for all. Visit our About Us page for more information.

SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)