Earnin Bolsters Leadership Team With Former Executives From Uber, Google, Twitter, Capital One and Lime

Williams joins the team most recently from Uber, where she led driver strategy and special projects. Prior to Uber, she spearheaded marketing and business development teams at a variety of companies before establishing her own marketing consultancy, RightHip, Inc. Williams will oversee Earnin's marketing activities overseeing growth, communications and brand strategy to increase awareness & adoptions of the company's services and grow its mission.

Kohli brings more than 23 years of experience in the financial services industry to lead Earnin's compliance team. He offers a wealth of industry knowledge following his diverse background working for companies like Capital One, TIAA and AdvisoryCloud in roles ranging from executive leadership and corporate transformations to risk management. At Earnin, Kohli will help further the company's compliance strategy as it continues to innovate and expand its solutions.

As VP of Product Design, Warren will lead Earnin's product team, ensuring that all new offerings represent the highest level of innovation and fulfill the unique needs of Earnin's community. He brings a variety of product development experience after holding lead roles at Twitter, Gradle, Inc., Salesforce and Google, in addition to establishing his own product design consultancy. Warren received his bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Michigan and currently holds two patents.

Sakya brings extensive industry expertise to Earnin, having served as a strategist and analyst at Google, director of growth at GSN Games and head of user acquisition at various startups. With more than ten years of experience in the mobile gaming and e-commerce industry, he is poised to broaden Earnin's user strategy as the company continues to grow its solutions suite in direct response to community members' needs. Sakya holds a master's degree in international policy studies from Stanford University.

LaRocco will join Earnin's Government Relations team to oversee policy, regulation and community involvement strategy. He brings more than 15 years of government relations and public policy experience, having worked on Capitol Hill and in state capitols across the country in addition to holding policy roles at companies ranging from Superpedestrian and Lime to Amazon and Procter & Gamble. LaRocco holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Toledo and a master's degree in applied economics from The Johns Hopkins University.

"Brittanie, Rohan, Charles, Aayush and Ben all bring such unique and valuable industry experience to the Earnin team," said Ram Palaniappan, Founder and CEO of Earnin. "Transforming the financial system to support those living paycheck to paycheck requires a strong team of creative thinkers. I look forward to working with this group as we strive to solve community members' challenges in innovative ways that look towards the future of the payments and fintech industry."

About Earnin

Earnin's mission is to build products for a more equitable financial system and a better life. Built for the unique needs of those living paycheck to paycheck, Earnin is designed to free people from the traditional payment cycle and help them take control of their money, starting from when they earn it. Earnin's comprehensive suite of tools include: Cash Out, which provides access to income as it's earned, Balance Shield, a low balance alert to help maintain a positive bank balance, Financial Calendar that helps people budget and schedule payments, and Tip Yourself, an easy way to set aside money to reach savings goals. Earnin is community-supported, with no mandatory fees or hidden costs. People tip what they choose to support the service. As of September 2021, Earnin has performed more than 125 million transactions and provided access to $10 billion in earnings for its members.

