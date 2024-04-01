Earth & Halo Celebrates Oscar Nominees with Hollywood Swag Bag Collaboration

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth & Halo, the esteemed indie skincare brand recognized for its commitment to natural beauty and ethical practices, is proud to announce its collaboration with Hollywood Swag Bag in gifting this year's Oscar nominees. This partnership has illuminated Earth & Halo's exceptional skincare offerings, synchronizing with the honor and prestige of the Oscars.

Apple Of My Eye: Your Eye & Lip Contour guardian ✨. Vegan and potent, it tackles puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles, and fine lines, while doubling as a lip plumper. Revel in 24-hour hydration and the award-winning formula of 2023, enriched with peptides, natural extracts, algae, and Sodium Hyaluronate. Blue Crystalline: Vegan, Clean, for All Skin Types. 🌟 Voted Elle's Best Serum of 2023! Combat wrinkles, enhance brightness, and tone effortlessly. Experience ultimate calming, soothing, and collagen-boosting effects.

In a gesture of celebration and appreciation, Earth & Halo offered an exclusive list of nominees and industry influencers its standout products: the Blue Crystalline Serum and Apple Of My Eye Gel. Esteemed recipients included luminaries such as Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and America Ferrera, amongst other distinguished talents recognized in the various Oscar categories.

The involvement of Earth & Halo in the Hollywood Swag Bag underscores the brand's significant achievements and its influence within both the beauty and entertainment industries. The Blue Crystalline, an innovative non-toxic alternative to Botox, and the Apple Of My Eye, known for its eye-rejuvenating properties, have both garnered widespread critical acclaim. Blue Crystalline has been awarded the Elle Award for Beauty Innovations and "Best Serum Of The Year," while Apple Of My Eye has been celebrated as "Best Eye Product Of 2023," and was a finalist in Cosmoprof's Organic category. In addition, Earth & Halo was honored with the title of Best Vegan Skincare Brand of 2023, solidifying its commitment to cruelty-free, sustainable beauty solutions.

At the core of Earth & Halo's values is the advocacy for self-acceptance and the promotion of natural beauty, moving away from the "Anti-Aging" narrative towards a message of positive and inclusive self-care. The acclaimed Blue Crystalline Serum and Apple Of My Eye Gel encapsulate this philosophy, offering nourishment, protection, and revitalization for the skin in the most responsible and sustainable manner.

The brand's inclusion in the Hollywood Swag Bag serves as a testament to its growing prominence in the beauty sector and its unwavering commitment to creating ethical, effective skincare solutions.

About Earth & Halo: Earth & Halo is a California-based indie skincare brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality skincare products that honor vegan, cruelty-free, and environmentally friendly principles. Grounded in the belief of self-acceptance and the celebration of natural beauty, Earth & Halo aims to deliver skincare solutions that are not only effective but also ethically and sustainably produced.

The list of nominees who received Earth & Halo's products includes:

Jimmy Kimmel (Host)

(Host) Billie Eilish (Best Song, Barbie)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

(Barbie) Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

(Barbie) Bradley Cooper ("Maestro")

("Maestro") Colman Domingo ("Rustin")

("Rustin") Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers")

("The Holdovers") Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer")

Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction")

("American Fiction") Annette Bening ("Nyad")

("Nyad") Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

("Killers of the Flower Moon") Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall")

Carey Mulligan ("Maestro")

("Maestro") Emma Stone ("Poor Things")

("Poor Things") Sterling K. Brown ("American Fiction")

("American Fiction") Robert De Niro ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

("Killers of the Flower Moon") Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer")

("Oppenheimer") Ryan Gosling ("Barbie")

("Barbie") Mark Ruffalo ("Poor Things")

("Poor Things") Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer")

("Oppenheimer") Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple")

("The Color Purple") America Ferrera ("Barbie")

("Barbie") Jodie Foster ("Nyad")

("Nyad") Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers")

Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest")

Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things")

Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer")

("Oppenheimer") Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

("Killers of the Flower Moon") Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall")

This comprehensive list celebrates the diverse talents and artistic achievements of this year's Oscar nominees, underscoring Brand's commitment to supporting excellence in the entertainment industry through ethical and sustainable beauty practices.

Note: Hollywood Swag Bag is an independent entity and is not affiliated with the official Academy Awards (Oscars). This partnership celebrates the essence of the Oscar weekend, gifting nominees and highlighting excellence in both the entertainment and beauty industries.

Contact:

Aaryan Ramzan

2132858230

[email protected]

SOURCE Earth & Halo