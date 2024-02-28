EARTH BRANDS NAMED AN OFFICIAL PARTNER OF MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

News provided by

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

28 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Earth Brands Products will be Available Throughout Arena, As Part of the Venue's Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability 

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) announced today that Earth Brands, the eco-conscious startup dedicated to combating single-use plastic products, has been named an Official Partner of Madison Square Garden.

Earth Brands products, including Earth Cups and Earth Lids, will be used at all concession stands and hospitality spaces during all events at The Garden – both sporting events and live entertainment.

"Partnering with Earth Brands is a major step forward in our commitment to sustainability," said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees brand partnerships across MSG Entertainment. "Through this partnership, we will, together, replace millions of single-use plastics across hundreds of events each year, while ensuring that fans continue to have a world-class experience at The Garden." 

"Partnering with MSG represents a key milestone in our company's brief history," said Peter Frelinghuysen, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Earth Brands. "The partnership underscores The Garden's commitment to sustainability, and, as born-and-raised New Yorkers – and big Knicks and Rangers fans – this one feels extra special for us."

As part of the partnership, Earth Brands will be featured in-arena during events, and across select New York Knicks and New York Rangers games telecast on MSG Networks.

Earth Brands was founded in 2021 with the mission of making sustainability cool and universal for next-generation consumers and businesses. Through material science, closed-loop collection programming, and data reporting, Earth Brands seeks to mitigate plastic pollution, reduce reliance on petroleum-based products, and offer sustainable alternatives to traditional single-use items. Earth Brands sells their popular "Earth Cups" – as well as a host of other products – to dozens of large stadiums, venues, festivals, restaurant chains, coffee chains, and universities.

Crown Properties Collection represented MSG Entertainment in this partnership. 

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. 
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Earth Brands
Earth Brands Inc. is a New York-based sustainable products company, who manufactures, sells and distributes recyclable and compostable cups and other products across the United States and Canada. Earth Brands specializes in using sustainable raw materials to make high-quality custom or co-branded products at an accessible price point. More information is available at www.earthbrands.earth.

PR Contacts:
Leah Capobianco/MSG | [email protected]
Misha Medvedev/Earth Brands | [email protected]

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Also from this source

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023. With the...
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Host Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Host Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.