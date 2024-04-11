"FAN FIRST" PROGRAM BEST PLACE FOR KNICKS AND RANGERS FANS TO GET PLAYOFF TICKETS AT FACE VALUE

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. ("MSG Sports") is continuing its "Fan First" program for the 2024 Knicks and Rangers playoffs. The program will continue to ensure as many fans as possible have exclusive opportunities to purchase playoff tickets at face value.

Since the program launched in March 2023, over 50,000 loyal Knicks and Rangers fans have signed up to be provided early access to playoff tickets. The goal of this initiative is to communicate directly with loyal and verified Knicks and Rangers fans by ensuring the legitimacy of their tickets and preventing them from paying inflated prices on the secondary market.

Fans can continue to apply for the "Fan First" program this year and the opportunity to access tickets for subsequent playoff rounds by visiting knicks.com/fanfirst and newyorkrangers.com/fanfirst for the Knicks and Rangers, respectively.

