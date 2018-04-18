Earth Day 2018: Haggar Helping The Environment One Pair Of Pants At A Time

The menswear brand's latest style, the Premium Comfort Dress Pant, also made with sustainable REPREVE® fiber, saves about two and a half 16-ounce water bottles per pant from going into landfills. It represents Haggar's ongoing efforts to provide consumers with an eco-friendly choice that is stylish and comfortable, with the innovative design features the brand is known for.

"As we celebrate Earth Day, we like to stop and think about the positive impact our partnership with Unifi has made on the environment," said Haggar Chief Sourcing and Merchandising Officer Tony Anzovino. "Our Premium Comfort and E-CLO lines give our customers a way to support sustainability with their purchase of pants that look great, feel great, and are offered at an exceptional value."

Unifi recently recognized Haggar for its commitment to prioritizing environmental conservation with its inaugural REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability award. The award placed Haggar alongside top brands and retailers including NIKE, Target and JCPenney, honoring their contribution to Unifi's milestone of recycling more than 10 billion plastic bottles to date.

About Haggar Clothing Co.

Since its beginnings in a one-room office in Dallas in 1926, Haggar Clothing Co. has grown from a manufacturer of men's fine dress pants and slacks into one of the most recognized apparel brands in the market. For four consecutive quarters, Haggar has produced both the No. 1-selling dress pant style,2 the E-CLO™ Dress Pant, and the No. 1-selling casual pant style3 in America, the Premium No Iron Khaki. Haggar coined the term "slacks" in 1938 and has continued to lead menswear innovation and technology for over 90 years. In 2018, the brand received the inaugural REPREVE Champions of Sustainability award for using over 100 million recycled plastic bottles in its Life Khaki, E-CLO Stria, and Premium Comfort Dress Pant lines. The brand is sold at Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Target and Belk, as well as at Haggar Factory stores and on www.Haggar.com.

1The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, Dept/Nat'l Chain Stores Unit Sales, Men's Dress Pants, Full Year 2017 2The NPD Group/Retail Tracking (POS), Dept/Nat'l Chain, Men's Dress Pant Category, Full Year 2017 3The NPD Group/Retail Tracking (POS), Dept/Nat'l Chain, Men's Casual Pant Category, Full Year 2017

