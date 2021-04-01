Earth Grown Becomes the Newest ALDI Brand Honored with the Good Housekeeping Seal

Customer favorites like the Vegan Macaroni & Cheese, Meatless Meatballs, Coconutmilk Strawberry Yogurt and Meatless Chicken Tenders are among the new items recognized by the Good Housekeeping Institute. The Earth Grown Veggie Burgers, a two-time ALDI Fan Favorites winner, and a variety of on-trend, nondairy ice creams also earned the Good Housekeeping Seal.

"ALDI customers have loved Earth Grown products from the moment we introduced them," said Joan Kavanaugh, Vice President of National Buying. "Shopper feedback drove us to create this exceptional line of delicious vegetarian and vegan foods, all at great prices. We're proud of the brand's success and honored that Earth Grown foods are now backed by 'America's Most Trusted Emblem.'"

When Earth Grown products debuted as ALDI Finds in 2018, they quickly became a customer favorite. Given the immediate popularity, ALDI accelerated the process to add Earth Grown to its everyday selection. It was the fastest introduction of an ALDI-exclusive brand to market. The product line has expanded since its launch and will continue to grow in the coming year.

"The ALDI Earth Grown line makes delicious plant-based eating more accessible," said Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, Registered Dietitian for the Good Housekeeping Institute. "The line demonstrates a commitment to providing more sustainable food choices that don't sacrifice on flavor or quality. We're excited to welcome this innovative and environmentally conscious product line from ALDI into our Good Housekeeping Seal family."

The Good Housekeeping Institute has honored several other ALDI brands. In 2020, 80 Simply Nature foods earned the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem, and in 2019, more than 50 Little Journey products —premium baby and toddler essentials — earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Additionally, the entire liveGfree line of gluten-free foods and Never Any! meats have been backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal since 2018. The Good Housekeeping Seal is one of many recognitions ALDI-exclusive items have received. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning.*

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,** and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for four years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products is award-winning.* Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us . ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us .

*As of 1/29/20, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products.

**According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.®

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 135 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45 million readers. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on Pinterest.

