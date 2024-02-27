Earth Rangers Launches In-School Environmental Education Assembly Program for the First Time in the U.S. Alongside Dawn®

Starting at the End of February, More Than 30 Michigan Schools Will be Inspired and Educated About Wildlife Through an Interactive Presentation Featuring Holographic Technology

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Rangers , a charity that empowers kids and families to make a positive impact on the environment, today announced the launch of its successful school assembly program in the United States. Originally developed in Canada, Earth Rangers expanded its innovative app into the U.S. in January 2023 and has since been fostering a new generation of young conservationists and environmental leaders across the country. With the continued support of its first U.S. partner Dawn ®, America's #1 Dish Brand*, Earth Rangers will now introduce its school assembly program to help make learning about wildlife conservation fun and exciting for students. Kicking off this month, more than 30 elementary schools across Michigan will experience the inspiring, interactive presentation with a brand new, technological twist - a holographic co-host named ECO, the Earth Rangers Communications Operative.

Marking its 2024 assembly debut, ECO, the holographic Earth Rangers Communications Operative, will play co-host, taking students around the world through the Earth Rangers App and its habitat wheel.

For over 20 years, Earth Rangers has delivered curriculum-linked educational programming across every province and territory in Canada. These assembly programs, popular for featuring interactive games and multimedia content, have educated over three million students on the importance of protecting native wildlife and their habitats. Now, Earth Rangers is set to bring its latest assembly program to the U.S. with new content and elements that showcase the work of Dawn and their wildlife rescue and rehabilitation partners, International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center . The assemblies are also adapted for communities by adding local content segments, such as one about the Great Lakes for schools in Michigan.

Marking its 2024 assembly debut, ECO, the holographic Earth Rangers Communications Operative, will play co-host, taking students around the world through the Earth Rangers App and its habitat wheel. ECO can transform into different animals and forms, helping to showcase dozens of different species and habitats, from jaguars in the Costa Rican rainforest to lake sturgeon in the local freshwater Great Lakes. There is humorous tension built between the human host and ECO's AI character throughout the show, keeping students entertained and guessing as to who's really in charge of the show. 4D elements like bubbles, fog, and nature scents contribute to an immersive experience for students, and appearances by animatronic animals lend excitement throughout.

With each habitat, kids will see inspiring examples of eco-action, and hear directly from experts including Angie Trumbo, Conservation & Education Specialist at International Bird Rescue, and Krystal Krucik, Public Programs Coordinator at The Marine Mammal Center. Students will have the chance to see each organization through interactive video calls complete with mini-tours of their facilities while showcasing how they care for rescued animals. They will also have the chance to see harbor seals and common loons at the facilities while learning facts about each.

Following the presentation, students are encouraged to become Earth Rangers at home by signing up for the free program available through the award-winning Earth Rangers App with their parents' help. Many of the animals highlighted within the assembly are also available through Earth Rangers Adoption Kits, including the common loon and harbor seal, allowing kids to symbolically adopt an animal with proceeds going in part towards the organizations that support the animal and its habitat.

"Our school assembly program has been so successful in Canada and we're excited to be able to bring it to the U.S. through our continued partnership with Dawn," says Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. "The program truly defies the expectations of what students expect to experience in school, making it exciting and memorable, in addition to educational. The interaction between the human presenter and Hologram is so fun and engaging, bringing kids on a journey to learn about biodiversity more broadly, as well as in local habitats. We're incredibly grateful to Dawn for supporting the expansion of this flagship program and connecting us with their incredible partners."

"For the past 45 years, Dawn has been dedicated to creating a cleaner world for wildlife. We're joining forces with Earth Rangers to bring their school assembly program to the U.S. and teach kids about the small steps they can take for a cleaner world," said Juan Amador, Brand Director, North America Hand Dish Care, Procter & Gamble. "With the help of our longstanding partners, International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center, we hope to inspire young minds to champion wildlife conservation and safeguard our planet's future."

In addition to Earth Rangers school assemblies, the organization also offers easy-to-use and engaging resources for educators through its Homeroom platform. The site provides a one-stop shop for busy teachers to continue environmental learning in the classroom with easy, impactful, and fun activities tailored to different grades. As a leader in the space and an authority on the topic, Earth Rangers also offers a first-of-its-kind micro-credential on eco-anxiety geared towards helping educators incorporate specific strategies into their teaching practices to help empower students.

For more information on Earth Rangers Homeroom, visit https://homeroom.earthrangers.com/ . For more information on Earth Rangers membership, the Earth Rangers App and more, visit https://www.earthrangers.com/EN/US/ .

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organization in the world, committed to empowering a new generation of environmental leaders. Earth Rangers instills environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in children across Canada and the United States. The free Earth Rangers app offers thousands of hours of education and missions that children can participate in at school, at home, and in their communities. Nearly 350,000 members have completed over 750,000 missions throughout the program. To learn more, visit www.earthrangers.com .

About Dawn

Dawn, North America's #1 dish liquid* and a 2022 Fast Company "Brands That Matter" honoree, has been helping people clean since 1972. While most people know Dawn as the dish soap that best cuts grease in the sink, it's also the ultimate secret weapon for cleaning greasy messes throughout the home and has been trusted by wildlife rescue experts to help clean birds and marine mammals impacted by oil pollution for more than 40 years. For more information about the Dawn family of products, including Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray and Dawn EZ-Squeeze™, and the brand's efforts to help save wildlife visit www.dawn-dish.com . *Based on Sales. Nielsen Syndicated LDL Category Total US xAOC $ and Unit Sales past 52 weeks as of July 22, 2023.

About International Bird Rescue

International Bird Rescue is a global conservation organization for birds in a changing world. Since 1971, Bird Rescue has responded to over 250 oil spills and other wildlife emergencies, caring for more than 160,000 birds on six continents. With crisis response centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Anchorage, the organization specializes in emergency preparedness and response, day-to-day aquatic bird care, and scientific research. Innovations are shared worldwide to inspire the next generation of wildlife specialists. Bird Rescue aims to give a voice to waterbirds through conservation, advocacy, and wildlife literacy that builds empathy and encourages action.

For more information, please visit www.birdrescue.org and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

About The Marine Mammal Center

The Marine Mammal Center is a global leader in marine mammal health, science and conservation, and is the largest marine mammal hospital in the world. As a leading contributor to the global body of research and knowledge about marine mammal medicine and ocean health, the Center generates research findings and scientific outputs at volumes comparable to top academic institutions and prides itself on gathering and providing open research data that is free to access, reuse, repurpose and redistribute. The Center's teaching hospital and training programs operate globally with headquarters in Sausalito, CA. The Center has rescued more than 24,000 marine mammals from 600 miles of authorized rescue area along the California coastline and Hawai'i. The Center's mission is to advance global ocean conservation through marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, scientific research, and education.

For more information, please visit MarineMammalCenter.org . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

