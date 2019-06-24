Earth Therapeutics Launches New and Improved Website

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Therapeutics, an award-winning, skin and body care company, is excited to announce the June 2019 unveiling of their newly redesigned website. Known for their "feel good" products for professional and at-home use, this natural-ingredient-driven brand proudly features innovative essentials for stress relief, relaxation, foot care, exfoliation and more. In addition to a sleek new look, the revamped platform offers more comprehensive menus and simplifies navigation with a few clicks from selection to check out, ensuring an elevated and pleasant shopping experience.

"We're thrilled to share this new website with our customers," says John Kang, President and CEO of Earth Therapeutics. "Not only has the e-commerce store been modernized but it is now optimized for mobile use, which will provide more user-friendly, convenient shopping for consumers, whether at home or on-the-go."

In tandem with the website launch, Earth Therapeutics is now on Instagram.

"As we continue to grow, we are eager to highlight our latest and greatest developments with our most loyal fans and engage with them on a deeper level," added Jenny Kang, Design Director of Earth Therapeutics. "Stay tuned for more news and happenings, coming soon!"

Continue to discover the best in self-care essentials at www.EarthTherapeutics.com and @Earththerapeutics.

About Earth Therapeutics

An aromatherapy and botanical-based skin and body care line available in major retail outlets, Earth Therapeutics boasts over 500 products, making it an expert in stress relief, relaxation, foot care, exfoliation, tools, hair removal and a plethora of other essentials for professional and at-home use. All of the items are reasonably priced so that everyone can enjoy the fun, innovative, "feel good" products the natural-ingredient-driven company offers. Striving to make Earth Therapeutics "therapeutic" for the Earth and the people, Earth Therapeutics' simple philosophy has helped them maintain strong customer retention for over 20 years.

