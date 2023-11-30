Earthlight® Whole Food Vitamin D Receives ANVISA Approval for Foods & Beverages in Brazilian Market

Clean Label, Plant-Based Ingredient Now Permitted for Food and Beverage Fortification

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Earthlight® Whole Food Vitamin D has received food and beverage approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária: ANVISA), allowing this ingredient to be used to fortify foods and beverages sold in Brazil. In Brazil, ANVISA is responsible for coordinating, supervising, and controlling the activities of registration, inspection, and risk control of all new raw materials. The approval process employed by ANVISA is one of the most rigorous in the world. Earthlight had previously received ANVISA approval for retail supplement use in 2020.This brings a growing number of international regulatory agencies that have approved Earthlight for use. In 2020, Earthlight received Novel Foods Approval in Europe and allowance in a broad range of food and beverage categories in the United States via Food Additive Petition (FAP).

According to Jay Martin, Managing Director, Global Sales at PLT Health Solutions, ANVISA's approval of Earthlight for foods and beverages will allow Brazilian producers and multinationals to offer a clean label, transparent Vitamin D source that checks all the boxes with major consumer trends. "As a whole-food, plant-based, non-GMO and organic ingredient, Earthlight supports virtually every major food and beverage market trend and will give product formulators the most transparent, cleanest label option on the market," he said. "Consumer products companies who invest millions in their food and beverage brands need to take a close look at the way that various clean label or plant-based Vitamin D ingredients are made. From raw materials to finished product, the production process of Earthlight is completely transparent," he added.

Sustainable, Transparent, Plant-based Vitamin D

Earthlight is produced from mushrooms via a patented process by exposing these mushrooms to light. Much like the human body, mushrooms produce Vitamin D when exposed to UV light. Earthlight is a whole food ingredient that is minimally processed without any extract solvents. It contains no carriers or binders and the manufacturing process for Earthlight is published. This non-GMO ingredient delivers 1,000 micrograms (40,000 IU) of Vitamin D per gram of ingredient. Earthlight is available in both conventional and organic grades.

Earthlight is made from one of the most sustainable foodstuffs in the world – mushrooms. A study commissioned by the U.S. Mushroom Council found that production of a pound of mushrooms requires only 1.8 gallons of water, 1.0 kilowatt hours of energy and generates only 0.7 pounds of CO 2 equivalent. In addition, the annual average yield of mushrooms is 7.1 pounds per square foot, meaning up to 1 million pounds of mushrooms can be produced on a single acre of land.

Taking Earthlight Global

Earthlight is marketed in Brazil by PLT's exclusive Brazilian distributor for retail products, Barentz (Sao Paulo. According to Moses Benzaquen, Director Presidente of Barentz in Brazil, Earthlight is the Vitamin D ingredient that the Brazilian market is looking for. "Vitamin D has been a subject of intense interest in Brazil over the last few years. Earthlight is a perfect way to introduce high-quality Vitamin D into products for health-conscious people. Made from high quality mushrooms, it is organic, non-GMO, minimally processed and sustainable. It is also one of the most transparently produced Vitamin D sources on the market. We look forward to working with PLT in bringing these benefits to the Brazilian market," he said.

For more information, visit www.plthealth.com/earthlight.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically-supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

About Barentz

Barentz is a leading global Life Science ingredients distributor. The company sources branded specialty ingredients from leading manufacturers worldwide. Their team of ingredient experts provide value-added technical support which includes pre-mixing, blending, ingredients formulations and ingredient testing from state-of-the-art customized formulation centers and application laboratories in EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Established in 1953, Barentz has operations in more than 70 countries with a strong presence in Europe and North America and a rapidly growing network in South America and Asia-Pacific.

With headquarters in Sao Paulo, Tovani Benzaquen Ingredients has been a part of Barentz International since 2018 and has been a major distributor of Life Science ingredients in South America since 1992. The company serves more than 2,000 customers throughout the entire Brazilian territory and surrounding countries. Tovani Benzaquen officially becomes Barentz from 2024 onward, expanding its portfolio to over 3,000 molecules while ensuring the quality of local service.

With a turnover of € 2.5 billion, Barentz now employs around 2.600 people worldwide and serves over 22.000 customers. For more information, visit: www.barentz.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

Voice : 407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

Voice: 973-984-0900 x214

E-mail: [email protected]

Brazilian Contact:

Tiago de Paula – Sales Coordinator

Tovani Benzaquen Ingredientes

Voice: +55-11-97350-1572

E-mail: [email protected]

