PLT and Nektium Announce New Clinical Study on Zynamite® S Ingredient that Redefines Non-Stim Mental Energy

Second recent study shows enhanced mood and reduced fatigue in 30 minutes along with faster information processing and improved cognitive performance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. and innovation partner Nektium Pharma announced the completion of a new clinical study on its award-winning Zynamite® S ingredient. This study showed a broad range of energy and performance benefits, including faster mental processing speed, improvements in complex task handling, improvements in mental flexibility, enhanced mood, and reduced fatigue. The study showed that a single 100 mg dose of Zynamite S rapidly provided these benefits - some as soon as 30 minutes after supplementation. Zynamite is a patented, proprietary extract of Mangifera indica leaves, standardized to ≥60% mangiferin. Zynamite S is a next-generation water-soluble formulation of award-winning Zynamite® that allows formulators to confidently include the ingredient in beverages and other delivery systems where taste and solubility are issues. PLT is the exclusive commercialization and marketing partner of the Zynamite family of ingredients in North America. .

According to Joe Weiss, Global Head of Brand Management for PLT Health Solutions, this second clinical study on Zynamite S in a year confirms and builds upon previous findings. "This newest study of Zynamite S builds upon Nektium's previous research demonstrating efficacy in what scientists agree are the core components of "mental energy": improved cognitive performance, cognitive adaptability, enhanced mood, and reduced fatigue. These results are shown to occur within minutes to hours. Zynamite S has the potential to redefine what we mean by mental energy in consumer products," he said. "The fact that Zynamite S is water-soluble makes the ingredient even more exciting because it can be formulated into delivery systems that represent significant growth areas in supplement and functional products markets," he added.

New study shows broad-ranging benefits from a single dose

In the new clinical study, 88 healthy university students were given a single dose of 100 mg Zynamite S or a matching placebo and then assessed three times over a 5-hour period. The study used a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover design with a 7-day washout between testing conditions. Assessments were performed at baseline, 30 minutes, 3 hours, and 5 hours.

Participants completed two Trail Making Tests for cognitive speed and mental flexibility. A Stroop Color and Word Test assessed cognitive flexibility and inhibitory control. A Digit Substitution Test was used to evaluate attention, working memory, and processing speed. Finally, a Profile of Mood States Test (POMS) assessed mood, including total mood disturbances, tension, and depression.

Compared to placebo, subjects taking Zynamite S experienced:

Improved mood and reduced tension starting at 30 minutes, with a 24.1% improvement in mood at 5 hours

Reduced fatigue in 30 minutes, with a 26% reduction in 5 hours

Improved attention and working memory by 17% at 5 hours with significant differences versus placebo at 3 hours

An improvement of 25.4 in processing speed

A greater than 21% improvement in the ability to handle complex tasks

Improved selective attention and inhibitory control. These core executive functions help manage and control thoughts and actions and handle cognitive interference while processing multiple pieces of information simultaneously.

Zynamite S meets the growing demand for ingredients that can be formulated into energy, sports, hydration, and multiple-benefit drinks. It is designed for use in applications such as RTDs and shots where solubility, neutral taste, heat stability, and transparency in solution are key. At SupplySide Global in late October 2025, it will be featured in a proof-of-concept RTD beverage called CREATEA Mighty Mango.

According to Dr. Laura López-Ríos, the scientist leading the study and Product Development Director Research, Development & Innovation at Nektium, the study was designed to assess the rapid effects of a low, single dose of Zynamite S on mental energy. "The results of this study certainly demonstrate that using Zynamite S is 'experiential.' This second study on Zynamite S within a single year validates and expands upon our previous findings and demonstrates our commitment to better understanding and communicating the benefits that are possible with our ingredients."

To learn more about Zynamite S, contact PLT or visit the PLT website at www.plthealth.com/zynamite .

