EarthSafe Brings Hospital-Grade Hygiene to Homes with PurOne Everyday

EarthSafe, developers of the EvaClean Infection Prevention Solution used in some of the nation's leading hospitals, creates PurOne Everyday Cleaner and Disinfectant to make healthcare-level hygiene attainable for everyone.

BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to keeping spaces clean, there's a noticeable gap between the products used in hospitals and what's available at local stores. EarthSafe, the creators of the trusted EvaClean Infection Prevention Solution used in top hospitals, is changing the game by making its powerful bleach-free cleaner and disinfectant accessible to homes, businesses, and non-medical facilities.

Steve Wilson, CEO of EarthSafe, shared his vision, stating, "PurOne Cleaner and Disinfectant, the core of the EvaClean Infection Prevention System, is now within reach for everyone. With the introduction of PurOne Everyday, now anyone can elevate hygiene practices to better safeguard family, friends, customers, and staff from illnesses and infections."

PurOne Everyday is designed to revolutionize everyday cleaning routines. Packed in a convenient household tub with 50 tablets, this innovative solution ticks all the boxes for effectiveness, safety, sustainability, and affordability. EPA registered, it kills almost every harmful bacterium, virus, and fungi, including Covid, influenza, Norovirus, Staph, mold, Salmonella, and more. It even penetrates biofilms on surfaces that harbor dangerous pathogens.

Kurt Wong, COO of EarthSafe, emphasized the success of PurOne in healthcare and the logic behind extending its benefits to everyone. He said, "PurOne has proven its efficacy in healthcare settings, and it's time to share those benefits with everyone else. Our goal is to empower individuals to create healthier living and working spaces."

What sets PurOne Everyday apart is that it is safer for people and the environment. Unlike bleach, it is powerful yet gentle, as well as incredibly versatile. The concentrated tablets can be diluted to various strengths, replacing a multitude of single-use products. To make cleaning and disinfection even more effortless, EarthSafe created the PurOne Everyday Kit complete with spray bottle, premium microfiber cloth, tablets, and detailed instructions for use both indoors and out. From general cleaning, mold removal, and deodorizing, to disinfecting toilet bowls, toys, and sports equipment, even whitening laundry and refreshing spas, PurOne Everyday is an all-in-one solution for virtually every task.

Wong highlighted the cost savings, saying, "One 50-count container of PurOne Everyday is like having 50 cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting products in one. Not only does it save money, but it also contributes to sustainability by reducing plastic waste."

PurOne Everyday ensures that everyone can benefit from using a safer, eco-friendly cleaning and disinfection solution. More importantly, it makes hospital-grade infection protection equitable for everyone, everywhere.

PurOne Everyday is available at EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives.

About EarthSafe
EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® was founded in 2014 by pioneering serial entrepreneur RJ Valentine and are known as a foremost provider of safer, more sustainable cleaning solutions. In 2016, EarthSafe introduced the EvaClean® Infection Prevention System, which leverages advanced electrostatic sprayer technologies and safer chemistries. In 2022, they launched a complementary line of industrial-strength cleaning solutions that also incorporate safer chemistries and smarter technologies. EarthSafe's team is considered a leading authority on healthier approaches to cleaning and disinfection in environmental hygiene and industrial hygiene across all market sectors. Learn more at www.earthsafeca.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives

