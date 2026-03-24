EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives' PURONE Tablets Gain Powerful New EPA-Registered Black Mold-Killing Claims -- Perfect Timing for Hurricane Season and Warmer Weather

BRAINTREE, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives today announced its PURONE disinfectant tablets have received updated EPA master label claims that significantly expand mold control capabilities, including kill claims for black mold (Stachybotrys chartarum). The enhanced registration allows PURONE to target stubborn mold on hard, non-porous surfaces — a growing concern as warmer weather and the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season approach.

"This EPA update represents another milestone in EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives' growth, expanding our market reach across healthcare and consumer segments while delivering real value to our partners and investors," said RJ Valentine, Chairman of ECA.

"Facilities and homeowners have struggled with mold after floods and humidity spikes," added Steve Wilson, President. "PURONE now delivers hospital-grade power in an easy-to-use tablet form that kills black mold and other molds without the harsh fumes or mixing hassles of traditional cleaners."

The new claims build on PURONE's proven efficacy against a broad spectrum of pathogens, making it ideal for healthcare, education (schools and universities), athletic facilities, and consumer use. Environmental services teams and facility managers can now use one product for disinfection and mold remediation in patient rooms, classrooms, locker rooms, gyms, basements, showers, and storm-damaged areas.

For consumers, PURONE is available direct online. Simply drop a tablet into water for a powerful solution that tackles black mold on hard, non-porous surfaces — the same professional formula trusted in hospitals.

About EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives, founded in 2014 by pioneering entrepreneur RJ Valentine, delivers innovative, EPA-registered cleaning and disinfection solutions — including its flagship PURONE and PURTABS tablets — across healthcare, education, commercial, and consumer markets. Our products reduce waste, simplify logistics, and provide superior efficacy with minimal environmental impact.

SOURCE EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives