EarthSafe Launches EvaClean Disposable Surface Disinfection Wipes

Powered by PUR•ONE , a broad-spectrum chemistry that works for everything from daily cleaning to floor disinfection, EvaClean disposable environmental surface wipes eliminate the potential for cross-contamination that woven wipes can cause. In addition, many facilities use quaternary ammonium chloride (Quats.) When applied with cotton or microfiber cloths that contain natural fiber textiles, "Quat binding" occurs and the cleaning solution adheres to the cloth, rather than the surface. Oftentimes, cleaning staff aren't even aware surfaces have not been fully disinfected.

Steve Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of EarthSafe said, "We're very excited to offer a safer, more effective environmental surface disinfectant wipes solution to facilities across all industries. The program perfectly complements our infection prevention line."

The EvaClean Dry Wipes System is designed for use with PUR•ONE cleaner and disinfectant. This United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) registered product has over 50 kill claims, including Clostridiodes difficille (C. diff), MRSA and, of course, emerging pathogens like Covid-19. PUR•ONE was also the first chemical with a registered kill claim against bacteria present in biofilm, a dangerous concern, particularly in healthcare settings. In keeping with its reputation for healthier approaches to disinfection, EarthSafe only uses NaDCC-based chemistries in the EvaClean system, which create hypochlorous acid (HOCl) when mixed with tap water, are pH neutral and safer for surfaces as well as for housekeeping personnel. Moreover, PUR•ONE is biodegradable and eco-friendly.

"In addition to safety, sustainability is another key focus for us," said Richard Prinz, EarthSafe Vice President of Sales. "Every part of the EvaClean solution was developed with these core values in mind."

PUR•ONE comes in sporicidal tablet form which not only provides more accurate dilution but, the compact packaging uses less plastic and takes less fuel to transport, which lowers shipping costs nearly 90 percent. It also requires less storage space and remains shelf stable for three years in closed containers. The new EvaClean wipes are available in bucket starter kits, and the buckets can be reused with dry wipes refill packs, thus reducing waste.

Initial results from pilot studies currently under way at major hospitals show the EvaClean disposable wipes system offers significant cost savings of approximately 37 percent over microfiber programs, and infection prevention teams are already seeing measurable process and safety improvements.

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® was founded in 2014 by pioneering serial entrepreneur and infection prevention specialist RJ Valentine. EarthSafe is a foremost provider of disinfection solutions and the developers of the EvaClean® Infection Prevention System, which leverages more efficient advanced electrostatic technologies and smarter, more sustainable chemistries. EarthSafe's world-class team is 100% infection prevention focused and are considered leading authorities on healthier disinfection throughout the cleaning industry and across all market sectors. Learn more at www.evaclean.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

