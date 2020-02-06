EarthxFilm Interactive Arm EarthXR To Host Premium Content On Samsung XR-Supported Platforms

The pieces to be featured in the platform's initial launch include:

"Guardians of the Kingdom" - Underwater Earth, Vulcan Productions "Ghost Fleet" - Catovia, Seahorse Productions, Vulcan Productions " My Africa "; "Valen's Reef"; "Under the Canopy" - Conservation International "Nakuru Kuru" - Jiva VR "Tree Huggers"; "The Fire in Our Backyard"; "as it is" - 360Labs "The Hydrous Presents: Immerse" - The Hydrous, featuring NatGeo Explorer Erika Woolsey "Guardians of the Forest" - Co.Reality, UNVR "The First Virtual Reserve" - Wild Immersion

"This channel gives home audiences the opportunity to join conservationists at whale rescues, African elephant sanctuaries and surfing trips in the most stunning and remote places on earth," says Tiffany Kieran, EarthXR Director of XR Programming + Partnerships. "We get to show audiences not only the beauty of nature but inspire support for pressing current issues, like firefighters taking on wildfires and Indigenous communities in the Amazon protecting their land from deforestation."

Notes EarthxFilm President Michael Cain, "Samsung has been with us from the start of our festival and have been incredible supporters as we bring these important, topical projects to viewers everywhere. We are grateful for their ongoing commitment to using technology for good."

EarthXR plans to share additional educational content by leading filmmakers on Samsung XR's online platform throughout 2020, to eventually coincide with the annual EarthX festival held in Dallas from April 17 – 26, 2020, and other pop-up events nationwide.

For more information about Samsung XR, visit samsungxr.com .

ABOUT EarthxFilm

EarthxFilm was launched in 2017 at the annual EarthX event to showcase the films and emerging media that explore environmental science, conservation, and climate change. In its mission to turn awareness into action through art and interactive media, the non-profit partners and develops experiences with top environmental, film, and entertainment organizations across the globe.

EarthXR, a subdivision of EarthxFilm, is dedicated to interactive storytelling designed to further engage and inspire environmental awareness through immersive technology. At the EarthX event, it hosts the world's largest lineup of eco-interactive programming, presenting scores of virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences. EarthxFilm hosts year-round programs culminating in a ten-day festival each spring, which will be held April 17 – 26, 2020 in Dallas. Visit www.EarthxFilm.org.

