EarthX Pioneers Future of Environmental Innovation and Investments with E-Capital Summit and Groundbreaking Initiatives

DALLAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a vanguard of environmental sustainability, EarthX is once again charting the course towards a more sustainable future with its flagship E-Capital Summit and the introduction of several pioneering initiatives. These endeavors aim to catalyze investment, innovation, and synergy in the environmental domain, solidifying EarthX's dedication to tackling the planet's urgent ecological challenges.

E-Capital Summit: Where Visionaries Unite

EarthX E-Capital Summitt

The E-Capital Summit stands as a premier gathering, bringing together the world's foremost investors, innovators, industry leaders, and policymakers. This exclusive conference has been pivotal in initiating dialogues and forging partnerships that enhance environmental sustainability and resilience across multiple sectors. The E-Capital Summit has emerged as a critical driver for significant, positive change in investments, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

Past E-Capital Summits have been instrumental in securing over $4.4 billion in subsequent funding for innovators, with many attending companies generating ARR, underscoring the Summit's vital role in advancing the environmental business landscape. This year's event is set to perpetuate this legacy, featuring discussions that underline the commercial, investment, and political rationales for sustainability and clean technology.

"With the E-Capital Summit, EarthX's goal is to convene and catalyze innovation towards sustainability," says Vikram Agrawal, Director of EarthxCapital for EarthX. "Our initiatives, including the inaugural Family Office Summit, and our collaboration with industry leaders Greentown Labs, Austin Technology Incubator, Capital Factory, and Unreasonable Group, showcase EarthX's commitment to aligning investments and business innovation with positive environmental impact. It's a pivotal moment for us to influence a sustainable future."

The 2024 E-Capital Summit will be comprised of four main events:

Investment Forum – conference with global industry leaders





E-Capital Connections - one-on-one meetings between investors, innovators, and dealmakers





E-Commercialization Connections - one-on-one meetings between innovators and industry





EarthX Climate Tech Prize pitch competition

Speakers include: Southern Company CEO & President Chris Womack, Hunter Hunt, former Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan, Lukas Walton's Builders Initiative CIO Noelle Laing, former Blockbuster & 7/11 CEO Jim Keyes, US Congressmen Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) and Marc Veasey (D-TX), Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue, Federal Labs Consortium Executive Director Paul Zielinski, former US Army Major General John F. Wharton, former AOL CEO Jon Miller, former CEO of American Water Walter Lynch, ARPA-E Deputy Director Jonathan Glass, former US DOD Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Kidd, USPTO Regional Director Hope Shimabuku, Pollination Managing Director Hellen Crowley, and other senior innovation and investment leaders.

2024 E-Capital Summit Agenda https://earthx.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Earthx2024-Agenda-E-Capital.pdf

Inaugural Family Office Summit: Balancing Wealth with Environmental Aspirations

EarthX is expanding its horizon with the Family Office Summit, targeting the assembly of the world's most affluent families to converge on environmental impact objectives. This initiative emphasizes EarthX's strategy of harnessing financial power for the greater good, facilitating dialogues that connect wealth with sustainability.

About EarthX

EarthX, a subsidiary of Earth Day Texas Inc., was founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) organization to celebrate Earth Day in Dallas. It has since evolved into an influential nonprofit and global environmental entity, committed to raising environmental awareness, education, and fostering a passionate response towards a more sustainable future.

EarthX Media Inc. operates EarthxTV, a 24/7 television network aimed at engaging and educating global audiences, reaching over 60 million homes worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, EarthX continues to be a beacon of environmental advocacy and innovation.

For further details on the conference schedule, speakers, and registration, and to learn more about EarthX and its initiatives, please visit www.earthx.org.

SOURCE EarthX