Earvin "Magic" Johnson to Keynote meQuilibrium's Resilience 2022 Conference Sept. 29-30

HR Leaders and Wellbeing Experts from US Roche Genentech, Paychex, JP Morgan Chase & Co to discuss how to build a culture of resilience

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving workforce wellbeing and performance will be the focus of meQuilibrium's third annual Resilience conference, being held virtually September 29-30. NBA legend, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Earvin "Magic" Johnson will keynote the conference, which also includes presentations by HR leaders from leading Fortune 500 companies and experts such as Andrew Shatte', PhD, Adam Perlman, M.D., Brad Smith, PhD., Cassidy Jenkins, Ph.D., and meQuilibrium CEO Jan Bruce. The conference is free and pre-registration is required here .

HR leaders and business professionals are invited to meQuilibrium's Resilience 2022 Conference. Earvin "Magic" Johnson will present a keynote talk at meQuilibrium's Resilience 2022 Conference.

"HR leaders are recognizing that performance is dependent on the resilience and wellbeing of their workforce," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "Investments in human capital, in areas such as wellbeing, mental health and resilience, differentiate high-performing organizations. We invite HR leaders and business professionals to learn the keys to managing burnout, building an aspirational talent strategy, and impacting workforce productivity, and how to leverage data and analytics to optimize this."

meQuilibrium's Resilience 2022 Conference Sessions

Earvin "Magic" Johnson in Conversation with Jan Bruce , CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium

, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium From Promotion to Integration: Embedding Wellbeing into the Fabric of the Paychex Culture with Jake Flaitz , Director - Benefits & Well-being, Paychex and Jonathan Gelfand , SVP, Solutions Consulting, meQuilibrium

, Director - Benefits & Well-being, Paychex and , SVP, Solutions Consulting, meQuilibrium Breaking Down Silos: Evolving Wellbeing from a Benefit to a Business Strategy with Josh Freund , Senior Benefits Manager , US Roche Genentech

, Senior Benefits Manager US Roche Genentech Using Integrated Analytics to Showcase the Business Value of Human Capital with Wendy Lynch , PhD, Founder, Lynch Consulting, Ltd. and Jennie Wheeler , Associate Vice President of Integrated Analytics, WorkPartners

, PhD, Founder, Lynch Consulting, Ltd. and , Associate Vice President of Integrated Analytics, WorkPartners Make Your Workforce a Force for Growth, with Jan Bruce , CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium

, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium Resilient Body, Resilient Mind: Rise from Trauma with Andrew Shatte ', PhD, Chief Knowledge Officer and co-founder, and Adam Perlman , M.D., Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, meQuilibrium

The conference will also feature presentations on:

Cracking the Code on Global Activation

Managers in the Middle: Getting Ahead of Risks and Creating a Culture for Growth

Evaluating Your Investment in Mental Wellbeing

During the conference, meQuilibrium will recognize leading employers with 2022 Resilience Awards in categories including Innovation, Global Programming, Healthcare Strategy, Data Insights, Business Impact, Targeted Campaigns, Enterprise Strategy, and Resilience Champion of the Year.

"We continue to offer strategies for human resource leaders looking to address a burned out, traumatized workforce and unlock a culture of growth by developing strategies that predict risks, prevent problems, and inspire growth, as they put mental health and wellbeing at the center of their people strategies," said Bruce.

About meQuilibrium

meQuilibrium is the #1 digital solution for building employee resilience at scale for Fortune 500 global enterprises, helping businesses innovate and navigate uncertain times. meQuilibrium harnesses the science of resilience, AI, predictive analytics, biometrics and neuroscience to help businesses build workforce wellbeing and potential. meQuilibrium continues to grow at a rapid pace, with revenue increasing at a three-year compound annual growth rate of 50%. meQuilibrium has been recognized for its growth by the Inc. 5000 list four years in a row and has been honored with numerous other awards including The Financial Times and Statista Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021, 2022 WELCOA Well-being Trailblazer Award, 2020 HR Tech Innovation Award and Deloitte's 2020 and 2019 Technology Fast 500 Award. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com.

Photo caption: Earvin "Magic" Johnson will present a keynote talk at meQuilibrium's Resilience 2022 Conference.

Members of the press are welcome to attend and may register here .

Media contact:

Beth Brody, BrodyPR

[email protected]

908-295-0600

SOURCE meQuilibrium