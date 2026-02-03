EasAly AI Launches Tax Resolution Service Bringing Smarter and Cheaper Tax Relief Options to Consumers and Professionals

New AI-Powered Service Levels the Playing Field for Handling Tax Debt

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EasAly AI, a technology-enabled tax resolution service built by legal experts, launched today, giving taxpayers a more innovative and transparent way to resolve IRS debt. Available now on the App Store or Google Play, the platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with decades of tax law expertise to reimagine a $20+ billion industry long dominated by costly, opaque, and fear-driven services.

"Too many Americans are stuck between two bad options: expensive legal retainers or confusing call-center sales pitches," said Alyssa Maloof Whatley, co-founder of EasAly AI and veteran tax attorney. "With EasAly, we've built a judgment-free, affordable platform that gives people clarity and control over their IRS situation. It puts powerful yet simple-to-use, AI-powered tools in the hands of taxpayers who owe back taxes to the IRS, and it gives professionals a faster, more accurate way to serve their clients."

For individuals and couples, EasAly securely decodes IRS transcripts, syncs financial data, and maps out every available path to resolution. Users can quickly see where they stand with the IRS, compare relief programs side by side, and take action without the intimidation of a high-pressure sales call or an attorney retainer.

"This new tax resolution model is attorney-grade, without the attorney costs," says Whatley. "Just as platforms like TurboTax brought tax prep software to everyday consumers, EasAly brings the power of AI-driven resolution directly to taxpayers. By giving both sides real-time IRS and financial data in a clean, intuitive dashboard, we're cutting through complexity and making resolution faster, smarter, and more accessible."

A few key features that will help users with their tax resolution include the following:

Aly, your real-time tax guide: Explains IRS letters simply and walks users step-by-step through options.



Relief Pathfinder: Compares all eligible IRS programs like installment plans, settlements, and more side by side.



Data Sync: Secure integrations standardize expenses to IRS rules and calculate realistic payment capacity.



Monitoring & Alerts: Ongoing protection with IRS transcript monitoring, so that users can stay in control of their situation.



Expert Connect: For complex cases, users can seamlessly hand off their file to a vetted tax attorney or CPA.

To learn more about EasAly AI or take the first step towards resolving your tax debt, visit easaly.ai or download the EasAly AI mobile app via App Store or Google Play.

About EasAly AI

EasAly AI is an AI-powered tool backed by real tax debt experts to help taxpayers see their IRS situation clearly and take action affordably. Available on iOS and Android, the platform empowers everyday taxpayers to understand their options and achieve tax resolution affordably. Learn more at www.easAly.ai.

