IRS May Owe Taxpayers Billions: EasAly Launches CovidTaxRefunds.com to Help Americans Claim Potential Refunds Before July 2026 Deadline

New fintech platform simplifies refund claims following landmark Kwong v. United States ruling

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a major federal court decision that may entitle millions of Americans to refunds on IRS penalties and interest, tax resolution fintech company, EasAly launched CovidTaxRefunds.com, a new platform designed to help taxpayers quickly determine whether they are owed money and take action. The opportunity remains largely under the radar, yet the legal deadline is fast-approaching.

"This is one of the largest taxpayer refund opportunities I've seen in decades, yet millions of people have no idea they may be entitled to money back," says Alyssa Maloof Whately, Co-Founder and Chief Tax Counsel of EasAly. "The system to claim these refunds is complex and time-sensitive, so we built CovidTaxRefunds.com to make it simple, fast, and accessible to all taxpayers before the window closes."

The urgency stems from Kwong v. United States (Fed. Cl. Nov. 25, 2025), a landmark ruling in which the U.S. Court of Federal Claims found that under Internal Revenue Code §7508A(d), federal tax deadlines were legally postponed from January 20, 2020, through July 10, 2023. Ultimately, this means the IRS lacked authority to impose failure-to-file and failure-to-pay penalties, as well as underpayment interest, during that period. As a result, taxpayers who paid those charges may be eligible for refunds, while those who still owe balances may qualify for penalty abatement.

The potential impact is substantial. Industry experts estimate that the IRS may have collected as much as $360 billion in penalties and interest during this period. The largest refund opportunities are concentrated in tax years 2019 through 2022, when millions of taxpayers accrued penalties and interest before resolving their balances. Based on the Kwong ruling, that deadline is July 10, 2026 for tax periods 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Some claims will survive the July 10, 2026, deadline. However, after that date, a majority of claims may be permanently barred, regardless of how ongoing appeals in the case are resolved.

CovidTaxRefunds.com was built to address this gap between opportunity and action. The platform enables users to quickly analyze their tax situation and identify potential eligibility for refunds tied to the ruling, removing much of the complexity typically associated with IRS processes.

"The Kwong decision may still face appeals, but as the legal process continues, the deadline to act isn't waiting," says Whately. "We are in a critical window where taxpayers need to protect their rights now or risk losing them entirely. CovidTaxRefunds.com gives people a clear, immediate path to take action before time runs out."

Taxpayers can visit www.CovidTaxRefunds.com to check their eligibility and learn more about potential refund opportunities before the July 10, 2026, deadline.

About CovidTaxRefunds.com

CovidTaxRefunds.com is an online fintech platform, powered by EasAly, that helps individuals identify and claim potential tax refunds related to COVID-19–era IRS penalties and interest. The site enables users to check eligibility, securely access and analyze their IRS transcripts, and generate the necessary forms to file a refund claim, simplifying a complex process and helping taxpayers determine whether they may be entitled to money back under recent rulings. For more information, visit CovidTaxRefunds.com.

About EasAly

EasAly is a financial technology platform backed by real tax debt experts to help taxpayers see their IRS situation clearly and take action affordably. Available on iOS and Android, the platform empowers everyday taxpayers to understand their options and achieve tax resolution affordably. Learn more at http://www.easaly.com/.

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SOURCE EasAly AI