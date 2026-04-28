Ease.io Releases First-Ever Layered Process Audit Benchmark Report

Analysis of 2.3 Million Layered Process Audits Exposes Fundamental Execution and Engagement Gaps Undermining Quality

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease.io, a leader in AI-powered audit and inspection software for global manufacturers, today released its inaugural Layered Process Audit Benchmark Report, a detailed analysis of more than 2.3 million layered process audits conducted across more than 2,200 manufacturing sites globally.

The report offers the industry's clearest picture yet of how manufacturers and suppliers are performing against best practice benchmarks, revealing execution and engagement gaps in layered process audit programs today.

While the average organization's overall audit completion rate exceeds 80%, fewer than one in three manufacturers meet best practice benchmarks for on-time audit completion. Just as concerning, only 28% close more than 60% of audit findings on time. The results have serious implications for compliance, particularly for automotive and aerospace suppliers, where layered process audits are required by most major OEMs.

Despite lagging on-time performance, the average organization in the analysis completed over 8,700 audits and closed out an average of 1,460 findings. Companies using digital audit systems showed an improvement in overall audit completion rate within two years, with the number of low-performing companies shrinking over that time.

"Those numbers reinforce what leading manufacturers already know: layered process audits are a powerful lever for operational excellence," says Adam Wegel, CEO. "But what we discovered is that having the right tools is just part of the picture. The real issue is an accountability and execution gap."

The report finds that 84% of Layer 1 (frontline) audits result in zero findings, compared with roughly half for upper-level management—a clear sign of frontline disengagement.

"This shows a clear leadership gap in terms of supporting these critical checks required by industry and customers," says Josh Santo, Senior Director of Industry Strategy & Solutions. "In many cases, that's because people up and down the chain don't truly understand the impact they can make with LPAs, so they treat it like a check-the-box activity."

The report also identifies leadership engagement as the key lever for improving LPA maturity. In fact, those plants where leaders participate in audits consistently are 20% more likely to complete audits on time overall.

"All of these findings drive home the fact that the People-Process-Tools framework is the key to success," says Santo, adding, "Engaged leaders are what differentiate top-performing plants from the rest."

Access the full Layered Process Audit Benchmark Report here.

About Ease.io

Ease.io's cloud-based SaaS solution for manufacturers, EASE, digitally connects and automates critical plant floor work processes, including audits, inspections, scheduling, task assignments, data collection, and more. Dana, Tenneco, Eaton, and other leading manufacturers in 50+ countries use EASE to drive quality, safety, productivity, and compliance. Founded in 1986, Ease.io is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit ease.io.

SOURCE Ease.io