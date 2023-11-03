EaseUS Disk Copy 6.0.0 Update Elevates HDD/SSD Cloning Experience to New Heights

News provided by

EaseUS Software

03 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS Disk Copy has been renowned as one of the most robust disk cloning software on the market for over a decade. It's exclusively for Windows users when they need to upgrade an old hard drive, clone a smaller hard drive, or replace a failing hard drive without worrying about losing data, as it provides a 1-to-1 copy of the original hard drive.

EaseUS has been continuously improving the user experience in cloning a disk fast without any hassle. Recently, it released the 6.0.0 version that impresses users with a totally new look.

Continue Reading
EaseUS Disk Copy
EaseUS Disk Copy

What's New in EaseUS Disk Copy 6.0.0?

EaseUS Disk Copy 6.0.0 version was released on Oct. 10, 2023. The new version highlights three main functions: Disk Mode, Partition Mode, and Create Bootable Disk by putting them on the left panel. Users can find the functions at first sight and execute corresponding operations when launching.

In addition, the UI is designed with color gradients and overlapping borders, making it look more technological and in line with the product's function and positioning.

As the PM of EaseUS Disk Copy, Hongyu He has been committed to exploring easy and safe ways of disk cloning. "Our mission is to provide high-quality services and improve user experience to build the best cloning software. This revision is from a user-friendly perspective, making the functions more intuitive and prominent." He said.

Key Features of EaseUS Disk Copy

EaseUS Disk Copy is an easy yet powerful program for various disk cloning purposes. It benefits you from the following aspects:

  • Powerful algorithm underneath the cloning process with simple UI

Suppose you want to upgrade your HDD to SSD, replace a smaller SSD with a larger one, or change a failing hard drive. Cloning is the easiest way to do so without losing any data.

EaseUS Disk Copy creates an exact replica of the old hard drive on the new one with a few simple clicks (compatible with HDD, M.2 SSD, SATA SSD, NVMe SSD, USB, etc.). Users can avoid the time-consuming process of reinstalling the operating system applications and copying data manually.

  • Directly Migrate OS to HDD or SSD

Whenever you're planning to buy a new PC or new hard drive and don't want a single data loss or reinstall the Windows operating system from scratch, cloning the entire system drive is the best choice. It includes the operating system, system-related files, installations, configurations, and settings, which ensures users can seamlessly move OS to new drive without reinstallation.

  • Create a bootable rescue media

The bootable disk (USB/CD/DVD) contains a cloned copy of the entire system drive, including OS, bootable sectors, settings, etc. If your hard drive fails to boot, the bootable disk will ensure that users have a backup of the system and restore the computer to a working state.

Download and install EaseUS Disk Copy for smooth disk cloning:
https://down.easeus.com/product/dc_demo

SOURCE EaseUS Software

Also from this source

EaseUS Online Screen Recorder 2.0 Boosts Screen-Sharing Productivity on Windows, macOS, iPhone and Android Platforms

EaseUS RecExperts is a free screen recorder app on Windows PCs and Macs. It empowers users to create high-quality content by recording anything, any...

EaseUS MobiMover Revolutionizes Data Transfer for iPhone 15 Users

To assist users in moving to the new iPhone 15 models safely, EaseUS MobiMover takes responsibility and prepares itself to be a worry-free data...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.