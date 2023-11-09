EaseUS Online Vocal Remover Releases v1.2 for the Advanced Vocal Removal Across Platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nov. 6, 2023, EaseUS Online Vocal Remover is an AI-powered online vocal removal software without a system limit. It empowers people to separate vocals from songs, extract instruments from given audio clips, and make acapella even from videos.

To help users better strip stems from audio and video files, this AI audio enhancer launches new features listed as follows:

What to Expect in the EaseUS Online Vocal Remover v1.2?

Enhanced and simplified user interface for easy workflow without login.

Support video file formats such as MP4 and MKV to rip the BGM or instruments of the clip.

One-stop for detaching songs from YouTube and SoundCloud URLs.

Take out desired instruments from audio files for practice.

High Compatibility with Various File Formats

Compatible with different audio and video file formats, for instance, MP3, WAV, FLAC, M4A, MOV, etc., the voice remover truly makes things easier and smoother for those who are seeking an inclusive online solution for both audio and video snippets.

4-Stem Separation Powered by AI Algorithm

The online vocal remover now supports instruments (Bass, Piano, Drums) extraction and music removal. Driven by artificial intelligence, it leaves no distortion or artifacts and takes audio clearly without losing any quality. And it takes only seconds to finish the analysis due to the advanced technology.

YouTube/SoundCloud URL Integration

To facilitate users, v1.2 allows you to copy YouTube and SoundCloud URLs directly and paste them to the area for convenient and speedy conversion. You can download the original background music or the track with accompaniment or voice only.

Free of Charge without Audio Slogan

All features in EaseUS Online Vocal Remover are available for free, including vocal and instrument separation and audio extraction from video. It's designed to encourage users to share and have fun with the music. More importantly, it comes with no audio slogan in the final result, so you are good to use it as a demo or karaoke song.

Perfect Choice for Vloggers, Singers, and Live Performers

Isolating vocals from a song is both paramount and challenging in music production and producing multimedia content. With this online free vocal remover, content creators can harness the power of AI to enhance their audio quality and create stunning vocal-free tracks. The solution promises to elevate the audio experience for various creative endeavors.

Except for those functions mentioned in the article, its developers continue to innovate and work on this web-based tool for improved user experience and product support.

Access and meet the newly upgraded EaseUS Online Vocal Remover v1.2 now:

https://multimedia.easeus.com/vocal-remover/

SOURCE EaseUS Software