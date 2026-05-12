Eason Technology Limited Issues Statement Regarding Unusual Market Action

HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment, and digital technology security business, today issued the following statement pursuant to Section 401(d) of the NYSE American Company Guide in response to unusual market action on May 12, 2026. The Company has made inquiries and confirmed that its operations are normal and in compliance with applicable regulations. The Company is further announcing that the Company is not aware of any material nonpublic information or business developments that have not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent trading activity.

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China. The Company was formerly a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China, but has suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Eason Technology Limited