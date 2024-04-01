East Africa White Cement Market Report 2024-2032: White Portland Cement is the Dominant Type in the Market, Securing a Major Share due to its Versatility and Superior Properties

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "East Africa White Cement Market Report by Type (White Portland Cement, White Masonry cement), Sector (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Application (Whitewashing, Skimming, Grouting, Sculptures, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The East Africa white cement market size reached US$ 13.4 Million in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 23.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.68% during 2023-2032.

White cement is produced from raw materials such as China clay, chalk, white limestone and with materials that contain a low content of coloring elements such as iron oxide and manganese oxide. These oxides influence whiteness and undertone of the white cement. It is more expensive than standard portland cement because of the different manufacturing techniques involved.

Apart from this, due to its excellent aesthetic, decorative and hydraulic binding properties, it is increasingly being used for producing structural and architectural concrete, as well as masonry and cementitious building products in East African countries. In addition, increasing construction and reconstruction activities coupled with rapid industrialization is further expected to boost the white cement market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the East Africa white cement market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type, sector and application.



Breakup by Type:

White Portland Cement

White Masonry cement

Amongst these, white portland cement represents the biggest segment, accounting for the largest market share.



Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Residential sector currently accounts for the largest share in the East African white cement market.



Breakup by Application:

Whitewashing

Skimming

Grouting

Sculptures

Others

Whitewashing currently holds the largest market share in the East African white cement market.



Breakup by Region:

Ethiopia

Kenya

Tanzania

Uganda

Sudan

Rwanda

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also examined the competitive landscape of East Africa white cement market.



This latest report provides a deep insight into East Africa white cement market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into East Africa white cement market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the East Africa white cement market in 2023?

white cement market in 2023? What is the expected growth rate of the East Africa white cement market during 2024-2032?

white cement market during 2024-2032? What are the key factors driving the East Africa white cement market?

white cement market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the East Africa white cement market?

white cement market? What is the breakup of the East Africa white cement market based on the type?

white cement market based on the type? What is the breakup of the East Africa white cement market based on the sector?

white cement market based on the sector? What is the breakup of the East Africa white cement market based on the application?

white cement market based on the application? What are the key regions in the East Africa white cement market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgep61

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets