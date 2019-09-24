East Asia Sexual Wellness Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2024: Vendors are Utilizing Innovation as their Key Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sexual Wellness Market in East Asia - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The East Asia sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during 20182024.

The increasing demand for condoms and other sexual wellness products in China, Japan, and South Korea is driving the East Asia sexual wellness market. The growing openness toward the concept of sex is increasing growth opportunities in the sexual wellness market.

The presence of a large young population, the growth in per capita disposable incomes in several East Asian countries, and the increasing openness toward sexual fantasies are the significant factors contributing to the growth of the East Asia sexual wellness market. Branding has emerged as a critical strategy for vendors to create a lasting impression on the end-user. The use of social media is one of the most effective branding strategies, which is boosting the East Asia sexual wellness market. The rapid growth of the digital world is helping vendors to increase their reach and scope in the market. Attractive and informative branding and campaigning is emerging as a significant source of revenue for vendors.

Further, the increasing collaboration with government agencies for increasing awareness about STD, the growing use of contraceptives, the popularity of sexual education, and the acceptance of sexual wellness products among women are likely to boost the sale of sexual wellness products in socially restrictive societies such as East Asia.



East Asia Sexual Wellness Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, end-users, and geography. A high inclination toward adopting new technology in sexual wellness products is a significant factor, which is contributing to the growth of the market.



For instance, the introduction of sex dolls, which are manufactured in China, powered with artificial intelligence, is expected to disrupt the sexual wellness market worldwide. China has emerged as a key manufacturer of sex toys, which is encouraging other vendors to set up manufacturing units in the country. Further, Japan has also shown incremental growth in the demand for sex dolls due to low levels of sexual satisfaction in the aging population.



Condoms have emerged as a preventive solution for preventing STDs and decreasing fertility rates, thereby helping to evolve demographics changes and prevent the population explosion in East Asia. China and Malaysia are the key condom manufacturers. Further, the sex lubricants market is witnessing a rise in the demand for female-centric lubricants. Herbal sexual lubricants have noticed a significant growth in the East Asia sexual wellness market. Similarly, the exotic lingerie market is also witnessing strong demand from developing countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea.



The increasing likeness of males toward sexual wellness products is expected to drive the East Asia sexual wellness market during the forecast period. Further, the sexual wellness market has witnessed a shift as it is increasingly introducing women sexual products. The introduction of several female-centric products is driving the market.



Sexual wellness products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores or pharmacies, and grocery stores. Sexual wellness product manufacturers are harnessing sex specialty stores and supermarkets due to personalized customer services, which is boosting the offline retail market. Although online purchasing is increasing, a significant share of sexual wellness product distribution takes place through sex specialty stores.



Key Vendor Analysis



Currently, the competitive landscape of the sexual wellness market is intensifying. Rapidly changing market dynamics is attracting new vendors and start-ups toward the East Asia sexual wellness market. China and Japan are highly fragmented markets. Thus, to gain a competitive edge, vendors are continuously looking for upgrades and innovations in the specified product segment.



Further, the influx of local vendors is high. The adoption rate of new products is relatively high in developed countries. However, vendors are utilizing innovation as their key strategy to gain a competitive edge in certain product segment such as sex dolls. The presence of low-cost manufacturers in the market is making the market more challenging for established brands. Thus, well-known brands are using the acquisition and mergers strategy to penetrate the market. Also, vendors are focusing on boosting the distribution channel and utilizing social media platforms to enhance their market shares.

Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers



Rising Awareness About Contraception

Growth in STDs

Growth in Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products

Focus on Awareness Programs for Women

Market Growth Restraints

Rise in Product Counterfeiting

Sex Education Still a Taboo

Limited Access to Sexual Wellness Products in East Asia

Restricted Government Support

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Utilization of Digital Channels

Branding via Campaigns

Increasing Collaborations with Government Entities

Millennials: Target Audience

Key Company Profiles



Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Karex Berhad

Lifestyles (Lifestyles Holdco)

Okamoto Industries

Reckitt Benckiser

Other Prominent Vendors



Bally

BioGenetics

Beijing Aimer

BMS Factory

Cosmo Lady

Dongkuk Techco

Dongguan Secret 365 Biotechnology

Embry

Fuji Latex

Innolatex Limited

Lealso International Sex Toy

Meditex

MTLC Latex

Medevice3s

Nulatex

Orient Industry

P.T. Vonix Latexindo

Raquel Lingerie

Sagami Rubber Industry

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/PATH

Tenga

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry

Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech

Tianjin Human Care Latex Corporation

Wmdolls Sextoy Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sksbj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

