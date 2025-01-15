East Baton Rouge Parish Becomes INdigital's First NGCS Customer in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. and FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INdigital , a leading provider of advanced 911 solutions, is proud to announce that East Baton Rouge Parish has become the company's first Next-Generation Core Services (NGCS) customer in Louisiana. This milestone underscores INdigital's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable emergency communication solutions across the state.

East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District's decision to select INdigital as their NGCS provider was driven by INdigital's proven track record of delivering reliable and innovative communication solutions. "INdigital stood out with its advanced technology and infrastructure, which align with our vision for a modernized 911 communication system that can efficiently handle our community's increasing demands," said Jim Verlander East Baton Rouge Parish Communication District Director.

Next-Generation Core Services transform traditional 911 systems by enabling advanced features such as multimedia communication, enhanced location accuracy, and seamless interoperability. These innovations are designed to better serve residents and first responders during critical situations.

"This partnership with East Baton Rouge Parish reinforces our commitment to helping public safety answering points (PSAPs) stay at the forefront of 911 technology," said Eric Hartman, Executive Vice President at INdigital. "By embracing NGCS, East Baton Rouge is ensuring their community benefits from faster, more accurate, and more resilient emergency communications."

Looking ahead, the NGCS project is expected to shape the future of emergency communications across Louisiana. "We envision a seamless network that enhances real-time information sharing, swiftly and efficiently enabling access to critical data across jurisdictional lines. This will not only improve response times during emergencies but also facilitate better coordination among first responder agencies," said Verlander. "As we move forward, the innovative technologies of Next Generation Core Services will undoubtedly shape a safer and more connected future for all Louisianans."

INdigital's expansion into Louisiana's NGCS market marks a significant growth milestone. With existing partnerships in the state, this latest collaboration showcases INdigital's ability to adapt its state-of-the-art solutions to meet local needs while maintaining a national standard of excellence.

For more information about INdigital and its services, visit indigital.net .

About INdigital

INdigital is a leading provider of 911 solutions, dedicated to improving public safety through innovative technology. With a focus on delivering reliable, scalable, and advanced communication systems, INdigital supports emergency service agencies across the country in their mission to save lives.

