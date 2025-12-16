East Bay Surgery Center Named a Leapfrog "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" for 2025

AVON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- East Bay Surgery Center (EBSC) in Swansea, Massachusetts, has been recognized by The Leapfrog Group as a "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" for 2025, earning this prestigious national honor for the first time. Only 37 ambulatory surgery centers nationwide received this distinction, underscoring East Bay's commitment to clinical quality and patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent organization widely regarded as the most rigorous evaluator of healthcare safety and quality in the nation. Leapfrog assesses the safety and quality of ASCs based on national, evidence-based measures. Surgery centers named to the "Top ASC" list are recognized for exceptional clinical outcomes, adherence to best practices aimed at preventing patient harm, and high performance across patient satisfaction metrics.

Notably, EBSC was also named among U.S. News & World Report's "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" for ophthalmology in both 2024 and 2025, further cementing its reputation as a regional and national leader in outpatient surgical care.

EBSC opened in 2005 as a partnership between Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA) and leading surgeons in southeastern Massachusetts. The facility provides advanced outpatient surgical care specializing in ophthalmic surgery including cataract, ocular plastic, glaucoma and corneal transplant procedures. Completing over 10,000 surgeries per year, patient safety and exceptional clinical outcomes are the highest priorities at East Bay Surgery Center.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group as a Top Ambulatory Surgery Center," said William Varr, MD, Medical Director of East Bay Surgery Center. "This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our entire clinical team to providing the safest, highest-quality surgical care possible. Every member of our staff shares a commitment to excellence and to ensuring that each patient receives exceptional, compassionate care. We're proud to see that commitment recognized on a national level."

"We are incredibly proud to receive this national recognition, which highlights the hard work and collaboration of our entire staff," said Joanne Swift, MBA, BSN, RN, Administrator and Director of Nursing at East Bay Surgery Center. "Our team's shared commitment to excellence and patient safety is at the heart of everything we do, and this honor reflects that dedication."

About Constitution Surgery Alliance

CSA is a leading operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 26 years, CSA has developed 27 surgery centers, including 15 health system joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers complete more than 90,000 surgical cases each year. CSA-partnered surgery centers have won the prestigious Leapfrog Group "Top ASC" designation seventeen times, the most competitive award that ASCs can receive for patient safety and clinical quality. In 2025, CSA secured a strategic investment from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a leading private equity firm specializing in healthcare and technology investments. For more information about East Bay Surgery Center or our other award-winning ASCs, please visit www.CSAsurgery.com

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care, so consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. For more information, please visit leapfroggroup.org

SOURCE Constitution Surgery Alliance