Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center in Rocky Hill, CT Earns Leapfrog "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" Designation for Third Consecutive Year

AVON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers, is proud to announce that Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (OASC) has been named a Leapfrog Top Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) for 2025, marking the third consecutive year the center has earned this prestigious national recognition. Just 37 ASCs nationwide achieved this distinction, which honors excellence in clinical quality and patient safety.

OASC originally opened in 2004 in partnership with surgeons from Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, the region's largest orthopedic group, and CSA. In 2019, the facility relocated to a new seven-operating-room ASC to accommodate growth. Today, the center leverages advanced technology, including robotics, to perform same-day total joint replacements, interventional pain procedures, sports medicine surgeries, and a full range of orthopedic and musculoskeletal procedures.

Leapfrog assesses the safety and quality of ASCs based on national, evidence-based measures. Surgery centers named to the "Top ASC" list are recognized for exceptional clinical outcomes, adherence to best practices aimed at preventing patient harm, and high performance across patient satisfaction metrics.

"To be recognized by Leapfrog three years in a row demonstrates the dedication of our surgeons, staff, and caregivers in maintaining a culture of safety and excellence," said Dr. Robert Carangelo, OASC President and Assistant Medical Director.

The Leapfrog Top ASC designation evaluates patient outcomes, infection prevention, hand hygiene, error reporting, and patient experience.

"Leapfrog designation is one of the most sought after awards in healthcare. Achieving this designation three years in a row is a testament to teamwork and dedication of our surgeons and care teams," said Thomas Acampora, VP Operations at CSA. "We are committed to delivering safe, high-quality care to our patients and the community."

About Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC

Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC (OAH) is one of Connecticut's largest and most respected orthopedic specialty groups. As a total orthopedic care center, OAH physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries of the bones, muscles, tendons, nerves, and ligaments in adults and children. OHA serves communities throughout central Connecticut in the following locations: Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Hartford, Manchester, Plainville, Rocky Hill, and Wethersfield. OAH also utilizes Glastonbury Surgery Center and Hartford Surgery Center, both of which were Leapfrog Top ASC Award recipients in 2022. To learn more visit oahct.com

About Constitution Surgery Alliance

CSA is a leading operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 26 years, CSA has developed 27 surgery centers, including 15 health system joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers complete more than 90,000 surgical cases each year. CSA partnered surgery centers have won the prestigious Leapfrog Group "Top ASC" designation seventeen times, the most competitive award that ASCs can receive for patient safety and clinical quality. In 2025, CSA secured a strategic investment from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a leading private equity firm specializing in healthcare and technology investments. For more information about Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center, or other CSA award winning ASCs, please visit www.CSAsurgery.com

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care so consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. For more information, please visit https://www.leapfroggroup.org/.

