East Oak Introduces New Radiate Stainless-Steel Patio Heater, Just in Time for the Holidays

News provided by

East Oak

Nov 27, 2024, 09:00 ET

Commercial-Grade Design Spreads Heat 20 Feet, Perfect for Comforting Multiple Guests

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- East Oak warms chilly evenings in the backyard with its new Radiate patio heater, available just in time for the holiday season. The 50,000 BTU heater spreads heat up to 20 feet in diameter, providing comfort for multiple guests and creating an inviting atmosphere.

Crafted with a sleek, stainless-steel exterior and commercial-grade construction, the heater is designed to withstand the elements and last for years. The unique design of the body offers more stability and delivers an elegant aesthetic to complement your outdoor living style.

Key Features:

  • Effortlessly Portable: Move and position the heater with ease.
  • Tip-Over Protection and Flame Out Safety Design: Automatically extinguishes the flame if the unit falls over, eliminating fire hazards.
  • Table Top: surface area on top of the barrel serves as a small table for drinks and appetizers.
  • Double Layer Heating Mesh: Offers improved strength and safety compared to standard single-layer designs, enhancing durability and heat distribution. This extends the heater's lifespan by 20%.
  • Weather-Resistant: Built of waterproof, scratch-resistant stainless steel, ensuring reliable performance season after season.

The Radiate's double layer stainless steel mesh ensures steady, reliable heat for any patio or garden setting, making it an essential addition to your outdoor space. Easy to clean and wear-resistant, this heater is designed to offer enduring quality and performance. With a suggested retail price of $179.99, the heater is on sale for $149.99 beginning November 22.

To purchase the Radiate patio heater and lock in holiday shipping, visit East Oak's store or Amazon.

SOURCE East Oak

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

East Oak Fuoco Fire Pit Offers Clean Heat with Ultra-Smokeless Design

East Oak Fuoco Fire Pit Offers Clean Heat with Ultra-Smokeless Design

East Oak, the Northern California-based designer of outdoor living products that makes patio functions more comfortable, warmer and more convenient,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics