East Oak Introduces New Radiate Stainless-Steel Patio Heater, Just in Time for the Holidays

Commercial-Grade Design Spreads Heat 20 Feet, Perfect for Comforting Multiple Guests

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- East Oak warms chilly evenings in the backyard with its new Radiate patio heater, available just in time for the holiday season. The 50,000 BTU heater spreads heat up to 20 feet in diameter, providing comfort for multiple guests and creating an inviting atmosphere.

Crafted with a sleek, stainless-steel exterior and commercial-grade construction, the heater is designed to withstand the elements and last for years. The unique design of the body offers more stability and delivers an elegant aesthetic to complement your outdoor living style.