East Tennessee Company Scores the Highest Global Food Safety Rating

The latest Food Safety Audit Score for Swaggerty's Farm marks the 13th consecutive time the company has received the highest possible rating.

KODAK, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swaggerty's Farm earns the highest rating in BRCGS Global Food Safety standards. Their AA 2024 BRCGS Audit score marks the thirteenth consecutive time Swaggerty's Farm has scored the highest grade possible.

BRCGS is the authority in global food safety risk assessment standards and has set the benchmark in the industry for over 25 years. The audit, held this past fall, was conducted while Swaggerty's Farm facility in Kodak, Tenn. is currently in progress of a 50,000-square-foot expansion project.

Family-owned and operated sausage company, Swaggerty's Farm, scores AA in BRCGS Global Food Safety Audit. Post this Family-owned and operated sausage company Swaggerty’s Farm scores AA in BRCGS Global Food Safety Audit.

"As we continue to grow and expand, our commitment to our food safety culture remains our highest priority," states Swaggerty's Farm Food Safety and Quality Control Manager, Paula McGee-Davis. "I'm so proud of our team and feel our score reflects on the culture of our company and how we operate daily. In addition to third-party governing bodies, we train and educate various team members as internal auditors. By being proactive, we can address concerns and mitigate risks year-round."

Swaggerty's Farm was founded by Lonas Swaggerty in 1930. Still family-owned and operated, the company has been dedicated to its quality and delivering premium sausage products to customers for ninety-five years. "We understand that the longevity and growth of our family-owned company is rare," states Continuous Improvement Manager and fourth generation Brooke Swaggerty-Huskey. "As my father and grandfather have taught me, our growth comes from our determination to be the best we can and continuously improve. Our success comes from balancing the old and the new, looking for ways to utilize new technologies and efficiencies that enhance and complement our traditional recipes and processes."

To find out more about Swaggerty's Farm visit www.swaggertys.com .

To learn more about BRCGS standards visit https://www.brcgs.com/our-standards/food-safety/ .

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

SOURCE Swaggerty's Farm