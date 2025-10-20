Swaggerty's Farm Celebrates A Family Tradition, 95 Years in the Making

From East Tennessee roots to family tables across America, Swaggerty's Farm continues to uphold a legacy of quality and tradition, remaining proudly family-owned and operated since 1930.

KODAK, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swaggerty's Farm is ringing in the holiday season and ending the year by celebrating 95 years of business. Continuing its 95th year festivities, Swaggerty's Farm recently hosted Julie Anna Potts, President & CEO of the Meat Institute, on October 15, 2025, to commemorate the milestone and begin the end-of-year celebrations.

Four generations of the Swaggerty family welcomed Julie Anna Potts, President & CEO of the Meat Institute, to join the celebration as they commemorate the 95-year company milestone.

Founded by Lonas Swaggerty in 1930, Swaggerty's Farm is rooted in humble beginnings with a family recipe to help save the family farm. Today, Swaggerty's Farm continues to be one of the top-selling sausage brands in the country, with the #1 selling boxed sausage patty on the market. The company remains family-led — now guided by the third generation, with the fourth engaged in key roles across its leadership team.

"When my father started this company in 1930, his goal was simple - to save a family farm and feed his family," said Kyle Swaggerty, son of Lonas Swaggerty and Chairman. "He never could have imagined the success and growth we have had."

Throughout November and December, Swaggerty's Farm will continue its celebrations, including special offers for customers, a sweepstakes, opening its 50,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility expansion, and internal festivities highlighting the growth, loyalty, and stories of its team members and company heritage.

"I grew up watching the dedication and work ethic of my father, and following in his footsteps with the commitment to quality and our standards instilled in every decision we make," states Doug Swaggerty, third-generation President, Owner & CEO. "And although we've expanded and modernized, our traditions and values haven't changed in 95 years. I am very proud of the product we make and consider it an honor to be a part of family meals and memories that others share every day."

As Swaggerty's Farm celebrates 95 years and its accomplishments, they look forward to the centennial, proud of its past and excited for its future. For more information or to learn more about Swaggerty's Farm, please visit www.swaggertys.com .

For more information about the Meat Institute, please visit www.meatinstitute.org .

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

SOURCE Swaggerty's Farm